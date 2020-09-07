SI.com
Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Penn State Recruiting with Ohio State

Mark Wogenrich

This week I joined Adam Prescott of BuckeyesNow, Sports Illustrated's Ohio State channel, to discuss Penn State recruiting and the battle between the programs.

We talked about the top players of Penn State's 2021 class, why the Lions have been so successful recruiting tight ends and where the team goes next.

Hope you enjoy the video, and thanks to BuckeyesNow for having me as a guest. 

