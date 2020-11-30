Big Ten Update: Michigan Goes Virtual, Another Game Canceled, an Award for Penn State

Busy Monday in the Big Ten, which saw another canceled game and Michigan going virtual out of an "abundance of caution."

Saturday's Northwestern-Minnesota game is canceled, Michigan goes virtual and Indiana's breakout star will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

And Penn State won its first Big Ten award of the season. Busy day across the conference. Let's catch up on the news.

Michigan Moves to Virtual Monday

Two days after its 27-17 loss to Penn State, Michigan is holding team activities virtually Monday "out of an abundance of caution," the program said in a statement. Coach Jim Harbaugh said that Michigan has seen an "increased number of presumptive" positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Harbaugh did not discuss the number of presumptive positive results and said the team would proceed "day to day" in preparing for its scheduled game Saturday against Maryland.

This marks the second time an opponent has announced increased positive tests after playing Penn State. Maryland did not play two games after its win over Penn State earlier this month.

Penn State's weekly off day is Monday.

Northwestern-Minnesota Canceled

Minnesota announced that its game Saturday against Northwestern has been canceled. The Gophers paused team activities Nov. 24, and their scheduled game against Wisconsin last weekend was canceled. Minnesota paused team activities after 15 people (nine players, six staff members) tested positive for COVID-19 in a five-day span.

Since Nov. 19, Minnesota has recorded 47 positive tests, which includes 21 players, according to the athletic department.

Indiana Quarterback Out for Season

Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL he sustained against Maryland.

Penix Jr. was among the Big Ten's breakout stars this year. He led the conference in passing yards (1,645) and orchestrated the team's overtime victory against Penn State.

Indiana (5-1) remains in contention for the Big Ten East title, particularly if Ohio State has one more game canceled. The Buckeyes' football program remains paused after canceling its game last weekend against Illinois.

The Hoosiers are scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Saturday. Ohio State is scheduled to host Michigan State.

Big Ten Recognizes Penn State Running Back

Penn State won its first Big Ten award of the season, as running back Keyvone Lee was named freshman of the week.

Lee rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 27-17 win over Michigan. He became the first Penn State running back to rush for 100 yards this season and had the best game for a freshman back since Saquon Barkley's 194-yard performance against Ohio State in 2015.

