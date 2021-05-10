Can James Franklin Get Penn State to the College Football Playoff?

We asked Jim Mora to assess James Franklin and the Lions. Penn State 'has the right man,' Mora says.

Penn State has received a friendly bump in the speculative preseason college preseason polls, likely the product of James Franklin's successes from 2016-19 combined with a pass for 2020.

But if Penn State struggles again this season, the question will re-emerge: Is Franklin the coach to get the Lions to the College Football Playoff? We asked Jim Mora, the former NFL and college head coach, that question. Mora's answer was pretty definitive.

"I think they've got the right man," Mora said in a recent interview (watch the video above). "If they just stay with him, they'll realize that 2020 was an outlier year, that he'll get them there."

Franklin is entering his eighth season as Penn State's head coach, one that begins with renewed promise. The Lions return 19 starters and 40 lettermen, including two-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford and eight All-Big Ten players. They also had a full set of spring practices to install new coordinator Mike Yurcich's offense, one that Franklin has admired from afar for years.

Mora said he sees promise in Penn State under Franklin but cautioned fans to continue having patience.

"It's a lofty goal [getting to the CFP], but it's a goal that Penn State fans are accustomed to and they expect," Mora said. "And he has gotten them close but he hasn't gotten them over the hump. I think he has to continue to create the culture that has led him to the cusp of getting into the Playoff. I think he has to continue to recruit great players, and obviously the quarterback position is one that is so very important.

"Penn State has always played great defense, and they're going to continue to play great defense. They've been explosive on offense but they just have to find that level of consistency that allows them to win the games that they have to win to get where they want to go."

So how does Penn State bring a playoff-caliber quarterback to State College? Mora suggested hitting some of the warmer recruiting climates, such as California.

"It can be a little bit difficult, just because of the region that they're in," he said. "You're seeing some of these pass-happy quarterbacks that find their way to the Sun Belt, or they find their way down South, or they stay in California where the conditions are just a little bit better for them on a day-to-day basis.

"But I think you just have to work to convince someone that he can be the change, that he can be the guy that puts Penn State in the College Football Playoff. ... You have to find the hook. You have to build a relationship with them, you have to identify them early so you can build a relationship with them. You have to be able to come out to California and find some of these young, talented guys that are now going to Alabama and Ohio State and places like that. And you have to convince them to come to Penn State and be a difference-maker."

Ultimately, Mora said, Franklin will be a difference-maker at Penn State. And he wants fans to understand that as well.

"Every year his name kind of comes up for other jobs," Mora said. "I like the fact that he doesn't necessarily address those rumors. He doesn't give them any stock. He just puts his head down and goes to work. I know his players love playing for him, and I hope the fans there appreciate what they've got in James Franklin. He's a great coach."

Watch the video above for more from Mora. And check out these stories:

Where does Penn State rank in the too-early college football rankings?

James Franklin urges Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated

Penn State has modeled several capacity options for Beaver Stadium this fall