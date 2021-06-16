Penn State Quarterback Recruits Make a Statement Together

Quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, two important players in Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, joined together Wednesday to make an important statement about their commitment.

Allar and Pribula simultaneously released graphics with the "107% Locked In" declaration, following several fellow 2022 commits who effectively have shut down the recruiting process.

The timing is notable, as Allar and Pribula chose to affirm their commitments at the same moment. It essentially assures that Penn State will begin the 2022 season with two high-profile freshmen in its quarterback room. And if Sean Clifford departs after this season, the two likely will join the competition for the starting job in 2022.

Allar is among the top players in Penn State's 2022 class, a four-star quarterback prospect from Ohio who has made an impact nationally. The 6-5 Allar is one of the "biggest arm talents in the country," according to one scout, and is the highest-ranked quarterback Franklin has recruited to Penn State, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Allar has committed to the 2022 All-American Bowl and will compete at the upcoming Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

Pribula, meanwhile, was named the Pennsylvania Class 6A player of the year after guiding Central York High to the PIAA championship game. He threw for 2,140 yards and 34 touchdowns last season, dominating District 3 competition as a junior. Pribula also rushed for 403 yards and 12 touchdowns, making him responsible for 46 scores on the season.

The "107% Locked In" graphic has been popular among Penn State's 2022 recruits, as it signals not only their commitment but also their willingness to become recruiters. Kaden Saunders, a wide receiver from Ohio and the top-ranked player in Penn State's 2022 class, has been among the most vocal recruiters in the group.

Read more

Penn State quarterback charged with marijuana possession

Transfer lineman began his athletic career playing rugby in South Africa

The story behind James Franklin's viral skateboard video