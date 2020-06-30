Linebacker Jesse Luketa returned to Penn State from Ontario, Canada, last week and is about to begin voluntary workouts. Though he hasn't practiced with the linebackers for six months, Luketa made a bold prediction about his position group, one that he expects will be backed up this fall.

"I feel we have the opportunity to have the No. 1 linebacker group in the country," Luketa said.

On a video call with reporters Tuesday, Luketa pointed to a group that he expects to be a notable strength of Penn State's defense this season. The Lions lost two starters (Cam Brown and Jan Johnson) to the NFL but return a consensus All-American in Micah Parsons and a room full of positional talent.

Luketa, a junior who started two games last year, is competing with Ellis Brooks for the starting spot inside. Meanwhile, sophomore Brandon Smith and redshirt freshman Lance Dixon will duel for the other outside spot.

All four likely will play. And even Parsons himself was eager to watch all four pursue starting spots.

"It's going to be a crazy competitive room this summer," Parsons said. "I personally can’t want to see who’s going to win the jobs."

Luketa detailed the list of traits Penn State's linebacker room possesses ("We're talented, we're fast, physical, smart and we're eager to learn," he said) but didn't mention the group's depth. The Lions go six deep at linebacker, with redshirt sophomore Charlie Katshir ready to play an outside role behind Parsons.

"There's a lot of depth in the room and a lot of competition," said defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who also coaches the linebackers. "And in my experience, those are pretty good ingredients."

Parsons is the alpha, a Butkus Award candidate who wants to be the No. 1 defensive player selected in next year's NFL draft, Luketa said. And, Luketa added, Parsons is just the beginning.

"I mean, you've seen the film," Luketa said. "You've seen the individuals we have in the room. I've seen the type of work we put in day in and day out. That's the reason why I made such a statement.

"Call me crazy, call me what you want, but I know the talent we have. I know how we work. I know how hungry we are, and it's unmatched, unparalleled. It's as simple as that."

