Drew Allar Says Penn State's Football 'Culture' Has Reduced Transfer Transience
"Why did you stay at Penn State?" former Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren was asked at his introductory press conference with the Indianapolis Colts.
It was an unusual question, particularly to a player who seldom said "I," who never mentioned his 102-catch season and who chose to watch the draft at home with his family. Warren never was a threat to leave Penn State, even though he played behind tight ends such as Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson.
Nevertheless, the questions teed up Warren to make a Penn State recruiting pitch, one that his former quarterback would repeat later.
"That's where I wanted to be," Warren told reporters in Indianapolis. "I consider myself a Penn Stater. And besides what the school stands for and the tradition we have, just the people that were there, it's where I wanted to be ultimately. That's where I made my commitment to and where I wanted to stay for my college career."
For Penn State and head coach James Franklin, the transfer portal has been a tool, not a lifestyle. The Nittany Lions haven't laundered a starting lineup through the portal, choosing instead to make targeted additions and accept limited subtractions.
In the past three seasons, Penn State has lost very few starters to the portal, with wide receiver being the position most affected. The Nittany Lions have lost four receivers with starting experience over the past two seasons, including recent NFL Draft pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and have added four from the portal. Penn State also lost backup quarterback Beau Pribula in December to a potential starting opportunity at Missouri.
Otherwise, Penn State's inbound portal players address specific needs (receiver, defensive line, etc.) and the outbound players generally seek more playing time or NIL opportunities. Penn State isn't alone in this approach, but it fits Franklin, who views the portal as a useful tool to approach with caution.
"You have to be careful," Franklin said. "You get intoxicated by the transfer portal and the possibilities of the transfer portal, but as you know, we have not lived in the transfer portal really for any position. And we want to be very strategic about who and what we bring in, because we've worked so hard to create a locker room that we feel really good about culturally."
For that, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar said Franklin deserves credit. Allar returned for his third season as the starter knowing that the offense, notably the receivers, would undergo some portal change. But he also said that Franklin's approach helps ensure a healthy roster dynamic.
"I think it's a credit to coach Franklin and the culture that he's built here," Allar said. "From the time I was a recruit, I could really feel the culture that was here, it was player-led, and also the relationships between the players and the coaches. So I think we're a relationship-based program and a culture, I think that shows.
"We're a program that's going to be honest with you and help give you every single resource possible to achieve your dreams, whether that's on the field or off the field. So it's really a shoutout to coach Franklin and the culture that he's built and also the players continuing to drive it and make it better each day."
Allar most certainly has Franklin's pitch down, one the coach continues to make even as he recruits players from the portal.
"Typically, a lot of guys we recruit from the transfer portal are guys that we had pre-existing relationships with, because we know how important the culture of the locker room is," Franklin said. "So I tell our guys. 'Don't get intoxicated by talent and talent alone.'"
Penn State's portal approach, both through players and the program, is something that Chris Ballard, general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, noticed about Warren.
"For this kid to keep competing, never grip, complain, just keep working, getting better, that's a freaking beautiful thing," Ballard told reporters about Warren in Indianapolis.