College Football Coaching Carousel: Grades for Every Hire in 2025
The first major move of the college football coaching carousel was made Monday as Virginia Tech gets top target James Franklin as the Hokies’ next head coach. There are 11 other jobs currently open. Throughout the cycle, Sports Illustrated will grade the hires.
2025 College Football Coaching Carousel
Coaches Hired
Team
Coach Hired
Grade
Virginia Tech
James Franklin still needs to answer questions about why things went so off the rails at Penn State, but it’s hard not to see this as anything but a great marriage between coach and program. The Hokies get a proven program builder who recruits the area extremely well and should instantly make them relevant in the lower pressure of the ACC. Read more on Franklin to Virginia Tech.
Coaches Fired
Team
Fired Coach
Date Fired
Auburn
Nov. 2
LSU
Oct. 26
Florida
Oct. 19
Colorado State
Oct. 19
Penn State
Oct. 12
Oregon State
Oct. 12
UAB
Oct. 12
Arkansas
Sept. 28
Oklahoma State
Sept. 23
UCLA
Sept. 14
Virginia Tech
Sept. 14
Stanford
March 25
