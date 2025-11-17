SI

College Football Coaching Carousel: Grades for Every Hire in 2025

Virginia Tech made the first major move of the cycle by hiring former Penn State coach James Franklin.

Bryan Fischer

Virginia Tech knocked down the first coaching carousel domino when it hired James Franklin.
In this story:

The first major move of the college football coaching carousel was made Monday as Virginia Tech gets top target James Franklin as the Hokies’ next head coach. There are 11 other jobs currently open. Throughout the cycle, Sports Illustrated will grade the hires.

2025 College Football Coaching Carousel

Coaches Hired

Team

Coach Hired

Grade

Virginia Tech

James Franklin

A

James Franklin still needs to answer questions about why things went so off the rails at Penn State, but it’s hard not to see this as anything but a great marriage between coach and program. The Hokies get a proven program builder who recruits the area extremely well and should instantly make them relevant in the lower pressure of the ACC. Read more on Franklin to Virginia Tech.

Coaches Fired

Team

Fired Coach

Date Fired

Auburn

Hugh Freeze

Nov. 2

LSU

Brian Kelly

Oct. 26

Florida

Billy Napier

Oct. 19

Colorado State

Jay Norvell

Oct. 19

Penn State

James Franklin

Oct. 12

Oregon State

Trent Bray

Oct. 12

UAB

Trent Dilfer

Oct. 12

Arkansas

Sam Pittman

Sept. 28

Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy

Sept. 23

UCLA

DeShaun Foster

Sept. 14

Virginia Tech

Brent Pry

Sept. 14

Stanford

Troy Taylor

March 25

