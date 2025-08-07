ESPN Signs Penn State Grad Katie Feeney to Help Grow Social Media Reach
Katie Feeney, a 2025 Penn State graduate and social media headliner, has signed a deal with ESPN to create sports and lifestyle content across its digital and social platforms. In announcing the signing, ESPN called Feeney "one of the most influential creators in sports media."
"Katie has built an impressive and authentic connection with sports fans by blending access, personality, and Gen-Z culture in a way that feels fresh and engaging,” Kaitee Daley, ESPN Senior Vice President, Digital, Social and Streaming Content, said ina statement. "Her perspective and creativity are a perfect match for how we’re reimagining coverage to meet fans where they are, and we can’t wait to see the energy she brings to ESPN’s daily coverage and live event moments.”
Feeney, who graduated from Penn State in 2025 with a degree in digital journalism and media, has built a powerful social media brand with about 14 million followers across TikTok, Youtube, Instagram and Snapchat. Barrett Media recently named Feeney one of the nation's top sports media professionals under 30.
“The power of social to reach the younger generation, you can’t find that anywhere else,” Feeney told Barrett Media. “In order to grow, you have to change, and the world is changing and you kind of just have to keep up with it.”
Feeney will contribute to ESPN across multiple platforms. In a news release, ESPN said that Feeney will lead its SportsCenter on Snapchat coverage and create vertical video content for the updated ESPN app. She also will appear on ESPN's studio and location shows, including College GameDay, Monday Night Countdown and Sunday NFL Countdown.
ESPN said that Feeney will "bring her signature first-person, lifestyle-driven approach — a blend of on-site access, fashion, and culture — to fans."
“From capturing Penn State games on the sidelines to now joining the biggest platform in sports, this journey has been incredible,” Feeney said in a statement. “I grew up watching SportsCenter with my family, and I’m proud to now be part of the storytelling that brings ESPN to millions of fans around the world.”
In 2022 Feeney became the first social media correspondent for an NFL team when she began covering the Washington Commanders. She also has covered events such as the Super Bowl and the Oscars.
Feeney has built a hugely popular YouTube channel with nearly four million followers and in April created a TikTok video about concessions at the Masters that has generated more than 1.5 million views.