ESPN to Bring Its MegaCast to the Penn State-Boise State Fiesta Bowl
Penn State's first tour through the College Football Playoff also means a return to ESPN, where the Nittany Lions haven't played since the 2023 Peach Bowl. What's more, Penn State football fans will have multiple ways to watch the Fiesta Bowl game beyond the traditional broadcast. Get ready to MegaCast.
ESPN will dedicate five channels to the New Year's Eve game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Boise State Broncos as part of its MegaCast coverage. The Fiesta Bowl is one of four quarterfinal-round games of the College Football Playoff, all of which will get the MegaCast treatment. In addition to the main broadcast, ESPN will offer a Command Center, a SkyCast and a channel just for the bands. Here's a look at what ESPN plans for the Fiesta Bowl.
Main broadcast: ESPN will carry the network's primary coverage of the Fiesta Bowl. Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick will be in the booth, with Kris Budden and Tom Luginbill reporting from the sideline.
Command Center: ESPN2 will carry a "multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time," according to the network. Real-time player and game stats will supplement the broadcast.
SkyCast: ESPNU will carry the Skycam view of the Fiesta Bowl, an alternate viewing option from above and behind the offense, bringing an all-22 view of the game.
Spanish language broadcast: ESPN Deportes will carry the Fiesta Bowl's Spanish language broadcast.
Marching band broadcast: Interested in the halftime show featuring the Penn State Blue Band and the Blue Thunder Marching Band? Check out the stream of the performances on the ESPN app.
ESPN College GameDay will originate from the Rose Bowl beginning at 10 a.m. ET on New Year's Day.
Elsewhere, ESPN is producing an original show about the playoff. Inside the College Football Playoff debuted Dec. 27 on ESPN+, with five one-hour episodes going inside the playoff experience. Episode 1 provides a look inside the first round of campus-site home games.
Big Ten Network will have a presence at the Fiesta Bowl as well. The network will air a live, 90-minute Fiesta Bowl preview at 10 a.m. ET Sunday from Penn State's bowl media day. Matt Millen, Dave Wannstedt and Dave Revsine will be part of the broadcast. Big Ten Network also will air the Fiesta Bowl coaches press conference beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET Monday from Scottsdale, Arizona.
For more on ESPN's coverage of the College Football Playoff, including the New Year's Day marathon of the Peach, Rose and Sugar bowls, check out ESPN's full broadcast guide.
Penn State takes on Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
More Penn State Football
What Boise State said about Penn State ahead of the Fiesta Bowl
Penn State's offensive line is playing with a "nastiness" this postseason
Drew Allar looks for more consistent production in the Fiesta Bowl