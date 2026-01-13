Evaluating Penn State's Transfer Portal Class Beyond Iowa State

Penn State coach Matt Campbell has been swiftly building a completely different roster for 2026. While he has retained more than 30 Nittany Lions from last year’s squad and loaded the team with 22 former Iowa State players, Campbell also cast a nationwide net, bringing in 14 players so far from other programs.

Here’s our look at the top players Campbell recruited from outside Ames, including where they’re from and the potential roles they’ll play for the Nittany Lions.

RELATED: Where are they now? Tracking the former Nittany Lions in the portal

Running back James Peoples

Former school: Ohio State

247Sports portal ranking: No. 15 running back

Penn State is facing major turnover at running back, after Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen finished their careers and Corey Smith, Jabree Coleman and Tikey Hayes entered the transfer portal. Thus, Campbell hit the portal strong and signed Ohio State’s Peoples, the lone running back he brought in from outside of Iowa State.

Peoples (5-10, 206 pounds) is on the shorter side but is shifty and agile. The sophomore totaled a career-high 344 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2025, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He’ll mix in with Carson Hansen (Iowa State) and Quinton Martin Jr. to create an important role in the offense.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) hurdles over UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21). | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive lineman Dallas Vakalahi

Former school: Utah

247Sports portal ranking: No. 30 defensive lineman

Vakalahi is a sophomore who appeared in eight games and started two last year. He has 27 tackles over the past two seasons. In a wide-open room, Vakalahi (6-2, 305 pounds) is among Penn State’s higher-ranked transfers and has the potential to be a contributor.

God is good ! pic.twitter.com/XTX6RcA5wb — Dallas Vakalahi (@DVakalahi) January 8, 2026

Defensive tackle Siale Taupaki

Former school: UCLA

247Sports portal ranking: No. 31 defensive lineman

Taupaki (6-4, 340 pounds) is the heaviest defensive lineman Campbell has signed from portal. The former UCLA Bruin has totaled 38 tackles (3 for loss), one fumble recovery and two sacks over the past two seasons.

Taupaki likely will be the oldest player on the defensive line, as he is entering his eighth season of college football. He’ll be a veteran presence who will compete for a starting position.

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Siale Taupaki (92) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Rose Bowl. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Offensive lineman Brock Riker

Former school: Texas State

247Sports portal ranking: No. 35 interior lineman

Riker is an intriguing prospect. A 6-4, 285-pound center, he started 12 games for Texas State and was named an honorable mention freshman All-American. His offer sheet was strong in the portal, with Alabama, Oklahoma and Illinois among the programs showing interest. He'll compete for the starting job at center.

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”



Excited to announce I’m committed to @PennStateFball! Ready to grind and make an impact. #WeAre #DOGS @CoachMC_PSU… pic.twitter.com/xmF4ua9uhH — Brock Riker (@BrockfromBrock) January 10, 2026

Defensive tackle Keanu Williams

Former school: UCLA

247Sports portal ranking: No. 59 defensive lineman

Campbell brought in Williams from UCLA to rebuild an interior defensive line that lost two starters. Williams is coming off a career year in which he made a career-high 39 tackles.

The most eye-catching statistic about the redshirt senior is his size. Williams (6-5, 320 pounds) is a large force in the interior who can stuff the run and eat space. He’ll serve as a veteran presence as well.

Defensive back Omarion Davis

Former school: Boston College

247Sports portal ranking: No. 59 safety

Davis, from Boston College, is one of three defensive backs who committed to Penn State from outside Iowa State. He played in all 12 games, starting two at safety, as a freshman at Boston College and made 13 tackles. Davis (5-11, 188 pounds) could earn a depth-chart spot next season.

Defensive end Alex McPherson

Former school: Colorado

247Sports portal ranking: No. 62 edge rusher

McPherson, a Colorado transfer, joins a defensive line that was hit hard by losses. The top six Penn State defensive linemen (Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zane Durant, Zuriah Fisher, Chaz Coleman, Alonzo Ford Jr., Xavier Gilliam) are no longer with the program.

McPherson (6-6, 240 pounds) is a big body on the edge who was effective on special teams last season. The freshman tallied 15 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one blocked punt with Colorado, making an impact as a 3-star recruit from Florida. He’ll likely be a rotational player on the edge for Penn State.

Cornerback Ibn McDaniels

Former school: Syracuse

247Sports portal ranking: No. 88 cornerback

McDaniels is a lengthy cornerback who played primarily on special teams during his two seasons at Syracuse. The redshirt freshman made four total tackles and broke up one pass. He’ll be a reliable player on special teams and a depth player in Penn State’s secondary, which returns two starters at cornerback.

Defensive end Armstrong Nnodim

Former school: Oklahoma State

247Sports portal ranking: No. 117 defensive lineman

Nnodim (6-2, 290 pounds) is different from Williams, an athletic, strong defensive lineman with unique pass-rushing abilities. The freshmen totaled one sack and 11 tackles in 2025 at Oklahoma State. Nnodim was a 3-star prospect via the 247Sports Composite and remains one as a transfer.

Offensive lineman Tyshon Huff

Former school: Tiffin University

247Sports portal ranking: No. 131 interior lineman

Huff transferred from Tiffin University, a Division II school in Ohio. He’s an interior lineman who started 11 games in 2025. Huff (6-5, 300 pounds) is a big-bodied redshirt sophomore who can play left and right guard.

Safety Chris Fileppo

Former school: West Virginia

247Sports portal ranking: No. 138 safety

Fileppo was a 3-star linebacker recruit before he switched to safety at West Virginia. The Pennsylvania native put together a solid true freshman season, posting 12 tackles (one for loss). Fileppo (6-4, 208 pounds) has a large frame and is a physical defensive back.

Wide receiver Keith Jones Jr.

Former school: Grambling

247Sports portal ranking: No. 147 wide receiver

Penn State’s most recent wide receiver commitment is Jones, a redshirt freshman from Grambling who burst onto the scene last year. Jones totaled 438 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 31 receptions to become Grambling’s leading receiver. He’ll serve as a depth receiver for Penn State, with more of a role in the future than in 2026.

Punter Nathan Tiyce

Former school: Mississippi State

247Sports portal ranking: Unranked

Campbell picked up a needed commitment from Tiyce, an Australian punter who played for Mississippi State last season. The 26-year-old freshman averaged 39 yards per attempt, with seven inside the 20-yard line and a long of 54 yards.

Tiyce (6-5, 230 pounds) continues the trend of big-framed punters at Penn State, following Gabe Nwosu (6-6, 297 pounds).

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Football