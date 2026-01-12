All Penn State

How Penn State's Outbound Transfers Are Faring in the Transfer Portal

Former Nittany Lions have been popular in the portal, particularly at Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
Mark Wogenrich|
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) and teammates celebrate with the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) and teammates celebrate with the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fifty Penn State football players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since it opened Jan. 2, representing nearly half of the team's 2025 roster. New coach Matt Campbell is building an almost entirely new roster, leaning on his former players at Iowa State while targeting talent from across the country.

But where are the former Nittany Lions headed? So far, two teams have attracted the most Penn State talent. As the transfer portal window draws to a close, here's the watch list regarding the former Nittany Lions.

Virginia Tech, Tennessee lead portal destinations

Virginia Tech Hokies football coach James Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before the game at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech Hokies football coach James Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before the game at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

James Franklin always was going to make Virginia Tech a transfer destination for Penn State players. So far, seven Nittany Lions are reuniting with Franklin in Blacksburg, the latest being a pair of freshmen: defensive lineman Cortez Harris and offensive lineman Michael Troutman II.

Franklin's biggest signings involved offense. Though he hasn't officially announced the move, former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is expected to take the reins at Virginia Tech. Grunkemeyer closed his Penn State career with a superb performance in the Pinstripe Bowl, after whch he sounded uncertain about his future.

Another major signing for Franklin was former 5-star tight end Luke Reynolds, who earned a starting role last season. Reynolds had an uneven sophomore year at Penn State but certainly is capable of a turnaround at Virginia Tech.

Tennessee coach Josh Huepel has given Franklin some competition. The Volunteers have plucked four Penn State players from the portal, including two of its top targets. Heupel also hired two coaches off the staff: defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and co-coordinator Anthony Poindexter.

Freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman surprised many with his Tennessee decision. An Ohio native who was heavliy recruited by the Buckeyes late in the cycle, Coleman instead signed with the Volunteers to play for Knowles once again. During his one season at Penn State, Knowles quickly became a fan of Coleman, nicknaming him the "Chazmanian Devil" for his relentless pursuit in the pass rush.

Coleman is the fifth-ranked player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1 edge rusher. Pro Football Focus graded Coleman as the top freshman defensive end in the country last season.

Linebacker Amare Campbell, who transferred from North Carolina to Penn State last season, became the Nittany Lions' top portal addition in 2025. He started every game at middle linebacker, led the team in tackles and anchored a Knowles defense that several players and coaches called "complicated."

Upon entering the portal, Campbell posted a statement on social media that seemed to indicate he did not want to leave Penn State. However, the linebacker said that he found himself "in a situation where I can't allow myself to be undervalued."

Tennessee also landed two other potential starters in defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam and safety Dejuan Lane.

Penn State's noteworthy transfers

Freshman tight end Andrew Olesh is headed to Oregon after spending one season at Penn State. The former 5-star recruit had flipped from Michigan to Penn State the day before the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game. Oregon was among his recruiting finalists.

Defensive end Zuriah Fisher will play his seventh season of college football at USC. Fisher spent six years at Penn State, missing most of two with an injury. He started 11 games for the Nittany Lions this past season.

Three former Nittany Lions are headed to Temple, led by quarterback Jaxon Smolik. The redshirt sophomore had injury issues at Penn State, missing the second half of this season with an injury he sustained in the Iowa game. Smolik, who is from Iowa, could face the Nittany Lions on Sept. 12 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Two offensive linemen are joining former Penn State line coach Phil Trautwein at Florida: redshirt sophomore T.J. Shanahan Jr. and redshirt freshman Eagan Boyer.

Safety King Mack will play for his third school, North Carolina State, next season, Mack began his career at Penn State, played for Alabama in 2024 and returned to the Nittany Lions in 2025.

The Penn State transfer tracker

Player

Position

Year

New School

Chaz Coleman

Defensive end

Freshman

Tennessee

Zuriah Fisher

Defensive end

Sixth-year senior

USC

Jaylen Harvey

Defensive end

Redshirt freshman

North Carolina

Daniel Jennings

Defensive end

Freshman

Virginia Tech

Cortez Harris

Defensive end

Freshman

Virginia Tech

Mylachi Williams

Defensive end

Redshirt freshman

Enai White

Defensive end

Redshrt junior

Xavier Gilliam

Defensive tackle

Redshirt freshman

Tennessee

Sam Siafa

Defensive tackle

Redshirt junior

Owen Wafle

Defensive tackle

Redshirt freshman

Duke

Kaleb Artis

Defensive tackle

Redshirt junior

Temple

Randy Adirika

Defensive tackle

Freshman

King Mack

Safety

Junior

North Carolina State

Dejuan Lane

Safety

Sophomore

Tennessee

Lamont Payne Jr.

Safety

Redshirt sophomore

Kolin Dinkins

Safety

Redshirt junior

Temple

Braz Thomas

Safety

Freshman

Antonio Belgrave-Shorter

Safety

Redshirt freshman

A.J. Harris

Cornerback

Junior

Karson Kiesewetter

Cornerback

Redshirt sophomore

Elliot Washington II

Cornerback

Junior

Clemson

Kenny Woseley Jr.

Cornerback

Redshirt freshman

Amare Campbell

Linebacker

Junior

Tennessee

Keon Wylie

Linebacker

Redshirt junior

Virginia Tech

Anthony Speca

Linebacker

Redshirt freshman

Purdue

Kari Jackson

Linebacker

Redshirt freshman

DaKaari Nelson

Linebacker

Redshirt sophomore

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Quarterback

Redshirt freshman

Virginia Tech

Jaxon Smolik

Quarterback

Redshirt sophomore

Temple

Bekkem Kritza

Quarterback

Freshman

Tikey Hayes

Running back

Freshman

Corey Smith

Running back

Redshirt freshman

Jabree Coleman

Running back

Freshman

Luke Reynolds

Tight end

Sophomore

Joey Schlaffer

Tight end

Redshirt sophomore

Temple

Andrew Olesh

Tight end

Freshman

Oregon

Matt Henderson

Tight end

Freshman

Virginia Tech

Tyseer Denmark

Wide receiver

Redshirt freshman

Anthony Ivey

Wide receiver

Redshirt junior

Kaden Saunders

Wide receiver

Redshirt junior

Southern Miss

Aaron Enterline

Wide receiver

Redshirt freshman

Towson

Jeff Exinor Jr.

Wide receiver

Freshman

Virginia Tech

Josiah Brown

Wide receiver

Redshirt freshman

Matt Outten

Wide receiver

Freshman

TJ Shanahan Jr.

Offensive lineman

Redshirt sophomore

Florida

Alex Birchmeier

Offensive lineman

Redshirt sophomore

Liberty

J'Ven Williams

Offensive lineman

Redshirt sophomore

Charlotte

Eagan Boyer

Offensive lineman

Redshirt freshman

Florida

Brady O'Hara

Offensive lineman

Freshman

Michael Troutman III

Offensive lineman

Freshman

Virginia Tech

