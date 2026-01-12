How Penn State's Outbound Transfers Are Faring in the Transfer Portal
Fifty Penn State football players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since it opened Jan. 2, representing nearly half of the team's 2025 roster. New coach Matt Campbell is building an almost entirely new roster, leaning on his former players at Iowa State while targeting talent from across the country.
But where are the former Nittany Lions headed? So far, two teams have attracted the most Penn State talent. As the transfer portal window draws to a close, here's the watch list regarding the former Nittany Lions.
Virginia Tech, Tennessee lead portal destinations
James Franklin always was going to make Virginia Tech a transfer destination for Penn State players. So far, seven Nittany Lions are reuniting with Franklin in Blacksburg, the latest being a pair of freshmen: defensive lineman Cortez Harris and offensive lineman Michael Troutman II.
Franklin's biggest signings involved offense. Though he hasn't officially announced the move, former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is expected to take the reins at Virginia Tech. Grunkemeyer closed his Penn State career with a superb performance in the Pinstripe Bowl, after whch he sounded uncertain about his future.
Another major signing for Franklin was former 5-star tight end Luke Reynolds, who earned a starting role last season. Reynolds had an uneven sophomore year at Penn State but certainly is capable of a turnaround at Virginia Tech.
Tennessee coach Josh Huepel has given Franklin some competition. The Volunteers have plucked four Penn State players from the portal, including two of its top targets. Heupel also hired two coaches off the staff: defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and co-coordinator Anthony Poindexter.
Freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman surprised many with his Tennessee decision. An Ohio native who was heavliy recruited by the Buckeyes late in the cycle, Coleman instead signed with the Volunteers to play for Knowles once again. During his one season at Penn State, Knowles quickly became a fan of Coleman, nicknaming him the "Chazmanian Devil" for his relentless pursuit in the pass rush.
Coleman is the fifth-ranked player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1 edge rusher. Pro Football Focus graded Coleman as the top freshman defensive end in the country last season.
Linebacker Amare Campbell, who transferred from North Carolina to Penn State last season, became the Nittany Lions' top portal addition in 2025. He started every game at middle linebacker, led the team in tackles and anchored a Knowles defense that several players and coaches called "complicated."
Upon entering the portal, Campbell posted a statement on social media that seemed to indicate he did not want to leave Penn State. However, the linebacker said that he found himself "in a situation where I can't allow myself to be undervalued."
Tennessee also landed two other potential starters in defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam and safety Dejuan Lane.
Penn State's noteworthy transfers
Freshman tight end Andrew Olesh is headed to Oregon after spending one season at Penn State. The former 5-star recruit had flipped from Michigan to Penn State the day before the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game. Oregon was among his recruiting finalists.
Defensive end Zuriah Fisher will play his seventh season of college football at USC. Fisher spent six years at Penn State, missing most of two with an injury. He started 11 games for the Nittany Lions this past season.
Three former Nittany Lions are headed to Temple, led by quarterback Jaxon Smolik. The redshirt sophomore had injury issues at Penn State, missing the second half of this season with an injury he sustained in the Iowa game. Smolik, who is from Iowa, could face the Nittany Lions on Sept. 12 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Two offensive linemen are joining former Penn State line coach Phil Trautwein at Florida: redshirt sophomore T.J. Shanahan Jr. and redshirt freshman Eagan Boyer.
Safety King Mack will play for his third school, North Carolina State, next season, Mack began his career at Penn State, played for Alabama in 2024 and returned to the Nittany Lions in 2025.
The Penn State transfer tracker
Player
Position
Year
New School
Chaz Coleman
Defensive end
Freshman
Tennessee
Zuriah Fisher
Defensive end
Sixth-year senior
USC
Jaylen Harvey
Defensive end
Redshirt freshman
North Carolina
Daniel Jennings
Defensive end
Freshman
Virginia Tech
Cortez Harris
Defensive end
Freshman
Virginia Tech
Mylachi Williams
Defensive end
Redshirt freshman
Enai White
Defensive end
Redshrt junior
Xavier Gilliam
Defensive tackle
Redshirt freshman
Tennessee
Sam Siafa
Defensive tackle
Redshirt junior
Owen Wafle
Defensive tackle
Redshirt freshman
Duke
Kaleb Artis
Defensive tackle
Redshirt junior
Temple
Randy Adirika
Defensive tackle
Freshman
King Mack
Safety
Junior
North Carolina State
Dejuan Lane
Safety
Sophomore
Tennessee
Lamont Payne Jr.
Safety
Redshirt sophomore
Kolin Dinkins
Safety
Redshirt junior
Temple
Braz Thomas
Safety
Freshman
Antonio Belgrave-Shorter
Safety
Redshirt freshman
A.J. Harris
Cornerback
Junior
Karson Kiesewetter
Cornerback
Redshirt sophomore
Elliot Washington II
Cornerback
Junior
Clemson
Kenny Woseley Jr.
Cornerback
Redshirt freshman
Amare Campbell
Linebacker
Junior
Tennessee
Keon Wylie
Linebacker
Redshirt junior
Virginia Tech
Anthony Speca
Linebacker
Redshirt freshman
Purdue
Kari Jackson
Linebacker
Redshirt freshman
DaKaari Nelson
Linebacker
Redshirt sophomore
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Quarterback
Redshirt freshman
Virginia Tech
Jaxon Smolik
Quarterback
Redshirt sophomore
Temple
Bekkem Kritza
Quarterback
Freshman
Tikey Hayes
Running back
Freshman
Corey Smith
Running back
Redshirt freshman
Jabree Coleman
Running back
Freshman
Luke Reynolds
Tight end
Sophomore
Joey Schlaffer
Tight end
Redshirt sophomore
Temple
Andrew Olesh
Tight end
Freshman
Oregon
Matt Henderson
Tight end
Freshman
Virginia Tech
Tyseer Denmark
Wide receiver
Redshirt freshman
Anthony Ivey
Wide receiver
Redshirt junior
Kaden Saunders
Wide receiver
Redshirt junior
Southern Miss
Aaron Enterline
Wide receiver
Redshirt freshman
Towson
Jeff Exinor Jr.
Wide receiver
Freshman
Virginia Tech
Josiah Brown
Wide receiver
Redshirt freshman
Matt Outten
Wide receiver
Freshman
TJ Shanahan Jr.
Offensive lineman
Redshirt sophomore
Florida
Alex Birchmeier
Offensive lineman
Redshirt sophomore
Liberty
J'Ven Williams
Offensive lineman
Redshirt sophomore
Charlotte
Eagan Boyer
Offensive lineman
Redshirt freshman
Florida
Brady O'Hara
Offensive lineman
Freshman
Michael Troutman III
Offensive lineman
Freshman
Virginia Tech
