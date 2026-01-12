How Penn State's Outbound Transfers Are Faring in the Transfer Portal

Fifty Penn State football players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since it opened Jan. 2, representing nearly half of the team's 2025 roster. New coach Matt Campbell is building an almost entirely new roster, leaning on his former players at Iowa State while targeting talent from across the country.

But where are the former Nittany Lions headed? So far, two teams have attracted the most Penn State talent. As the transfer portal window draws to a close, here's the watch list regarding the former Nittany Lions.

Virginia Tech, Tennessee lead portal destinations

James Franklin always was going to make Virginia Tech a transfer destination for Penn State players. So far, seven Nittany Lions are reuniting with Franklin in Blacksburg, the latest being a pair of freshmen: defensive lineman Cortez Harris and offensive lineman Michael Troutman II.

Franklin's biggest signings involved offense. Though he hasn't officially announced the move, former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is expected to take the reins at Virginia Tech. Grunkemeyer closed his Penn State career with a superb performance in the Pinstripe Bowl, after whch he sounded uncertain about his future.

Another major signing for Franklin was former 5-star tight end Luke Reynolds, who earned a starting role last season. Reynolds had an uneven sophomore year at Penn State but certainly is capable of a turnaround at Virginia Tech.

Tennessee coach Josh Huepel has given Franklin some competition. The Volunteers have plucked four Penn State players from the portal, including two of its top targets. Heupel also hired two coaches off the staff: defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and co-coordinator Anthony Poindexter.

Freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman surprised many with his Tennessee decision. An Ohio native who was heavliy recruited by the Buckeyes late in the cycle, Coleman instead signed with the Volunteers to play for Knowles once again. During his one season at Penn State, Knowles quickly became a fan of Coleman, nicknaming him the "Chazmanian Devil" for his relentless pursuit in the pass rush.

Coleman is the fifth-ranked player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1 edge rusher. Pro Football Focus graded Coleman as the top freshman defensive end in the country last season.

Linebacker Amare Campbell, who transferred from North Carolina to Penn State last season, became the Nittany Lions' top portal addition in 2025. He started every game at middle linebacker, led the team in tackles and anchored a Knowles defense that several players and coaches called "complicated."

Upon entering the portal, Campbell posted a statement on social media that seemed to indicate he did not want to leave Penn State. However, the linebacker said that he found himself "in a situation where I can't allow myself to be undervalued."

Tennessee also landed two other potential starters in defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam and safety Dejuan Lane.

Penn State's noteworthy transfers

Freshman tight end Andrew Olesh is headed to Oregon after spending one season at Penn State. The former 5-star recruit had flipped from Michigan to Penn State the day before the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game. Oregon was among his recruiting finalists.

Defensive end Zuriah Fisher will play his seventh season of college football at USC. Fisher spent six years at Penn State, missing most of two with an injury. He started 11 games for the Nittany Lions this past season.

Three former Nittany Lions are headed to Temple, led by quarterback Jaxon Smolik. The redshirt sophomore had injury issues at Penn State, missing the second half of this season with an injury he sustained in the Iowa game. Smolik, who is from Iowa, could face the Nittany Lions on Sept. 12 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Two offensive linemen are joining former Penn State line coach Phil Trautwein at Florida: redshirt sophomore T.J. Shanahan Jr. and redshirt freshman Eagan Boyer.

Safety King Mack will play for his third school, North Carolina State, next season, Mack began his career at Penn State, played for Alabama in 2024 and returned to the Nittany Lions in 2025.

The Penn State transfer tracker

Player Position Year New School Chaz Coleman Defensive end Freshman Tennessee Zuriah Fisher Defensive end Sixth-year senior USC Jaylen Harvey Defensive end Redshirt freshman North Carolina Daniel Jennings Defensive end Freshman Virginia Tech Cortez Harris Defensive end Freshman Virginia Tech Mylachi Williams Defensive end Redshirt freshman Enai White Defensive end Redshrt junior Xavier Gilliam Defensive tackle Redshirt freshman Tennessee Sam Siafa Defensive tackle Redshirt junior Owen Wafle Defensive tackle Redshirt freshman Duke Kaleb Artis Defensive tackle Redshirt junior Temple Randy Adirika Defensive tackle Freshman King Mack Safety Junior North Carolina State Dejuan Lane Safety Sophomore Tennessee Lamont Payne Jr. Safety Redshirt sophomore Kolin Dinkins Safety Redshirt junior Temple Braz Thomas Safety Freshman Antonio Belgrave-Shorter Safety Redshirt freshman A.J. Harris Cornerback Junior Karson Kiesewetter Cornerback Redshirt sophomore Elliot Washington II Cornerback Junior Clemson Kenny Woseley Jr. Cornerback Redshirt freshman Amare Campbell Linebacker Junior Tennessee Keon Wylie Linebacker Redshirt junior Virginia Tech Anthony Speca Linebacker Redshirt freshman Purdue Kari Jackson Linebacker Redshirt freshman DaKaari Nelson Linebacker Redshirt sophomore Ethan Grunkemeyer Quarterback Redshirt freshman Virginia Tech Jaxon Smolik Quarterback Redshirt sophomore Temple Bekkem Kritza Quarterback Freshman Tikey Hayes Running back Freshman Corey Smith Running back Redshirt freshman Jabree Coleman Running back Freshman Luke Reynolds Tight end Sophomore Joey Schlaffer Tight end Redshirt sophomore Temple Andrew Olesh Tight end Freshman Oregon Matt Henderson Tight end Freshman Virginia Tech Tyseer Denmark Wide receiver Redshirt freshman Anthony Ivey Wide receiver Redshirt junior Kaden Saunders Wide receiver Redshirt junior Southern Miss Aaron Enterline Wide receiver Redshirt freshman Towson Jeff Exinor Jr. Wide receiver Freshman Virginia Tech Josiah Brown Wide receiver Redshirt freshman Matt Outten Wide receiver Freshman TJ Shanahan Jr. Offensive lineman Redshirt sophomore Florida Alex Birchmeier Offensive lineman Redshirt sophomore Liberty J'Ven Williams Offensive lineman Redshirt sophomore Charlotte Eagan Boyer Offensive lineman Redshirt freshman Florida Brady O'Hara Offensive lineman Freshman Michael Troutman III Offensive lineman Freshman Virginia Tech

