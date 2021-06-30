Explaining Pennsylvania's New Name, Image and Likeness Legislation

Pennsylvania college athletes can sign endorsement deals and earn money beginning July 1, as Gov. Wolf signed legislation regarding name, image and likeness provisions in the commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania General Assembly passed a bill June 25 that amended state law, commonly known as the School Code, to allow college athletes to earn compensation based on their name, image and likeness. Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed the state budget, which included the bill regarding athlete compensation.

"There is an immense amount of money surrounding college athletics, and the players that attract attention to their sports have not been fairly compensated for their skills and work," Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa said in a statement. "I’m pleased with the efficiency we worked with here at the state level to grant all the appropriate permissions for our athletes to be compensated in their upcoming seasons."

What does NIL legislation mean for college athletes?

The legislation allows Pennsylvania athletes to earn money through endorsements, autograph sessions, sponsorships and other means without penalty or loss of eligibility. Athletes can sign agents and register with companies that handle branding and licensing.

The legislation prevents the NCAA and other college governing bodies from restricting the eligibility of teams whose athletes have endorsement deals. It also prohibits colleges from arranging third-party NIL compensation to recruit athletes. And it requires people or companies selling college team merchandise (such as jerseys, video games and trading cards) to make royalty payments to athletes whose names, images, or likenesses are featured.

The legislation further limits the types of endorsement deals that athletes can pursue. Athletes cannot earn compensation from entities associated with adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, tobacco and electronic smoking devices, prescription drugs, or controlled substances. Further, colleges can prevent athletes from pursuing endorsement deals with their existing sponsors or with entities that conflict with "institutional values."

"It means that students will have the opportunity to capitalize on their name, image and likeness but really have the opportunity to serve as spokespeople, whether it be for commercial entities, to do autographs, to run camps, to run any kind of business that any student on our campus has the opportunity to do," Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said in early June. "And that really was the impetus there, that we were restricting student-athletes from doing something that students across campus had the opportunity to do."

Pennsylvania athletes already are planning for the future. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford announced on Instagram that he is "open to any local/national marketing opportunities."

Penn State has made NIL opportunities part of its recruiting pitch. According to The Athletic, football players who visited the program received detailed explanations of how Penn State plans to implement its NIL plans. Penn State coaches even suggested that recruits consider starting their own website for branding purposes.

Barbour further suggested that Penn State's large alumni base could help athletes earn money.

"We're taking a very holistic approach about this," Barbour said. "It's really about students and building their brands. It's about entrepreneurship and giving them the tools not only to be able to take advantage of now but take out into their careers after Penn State.

"We've always been preparing our student-athletes for many years as it relates to content and responsible behavior on social media, so now we've just really broadened it more from an entrepreneurial standpoint. But I'll tell you this: Like most things at Penn State, our 750,000 living alumni will be a huge advantage for us on this front."

Pennsylvania became the 25th state to pass NIL legislation, according to Sports Illustrated.

The NCAA recently proposed an interim policy allowing schools and conferences to adopt their own NIL rules. However, the NCAA still prohibits athletes from accepting "pay-for-play" inducements to attend a particular school.

