Penn State Commit Drew Allar Primed for Elite 11 Finals

Allar will compete against the nation's best high school quarterbacks at the showcase in Los Angeles.

Quarterback Drew Allar, among the top recruits of Penn State's Class of 2022, has a huge opportunity this week in Los Angeles, where he will compete in the Elite 11 Finals.

The annual showcase, which begins Wednesday, brings together 20 of the nation's top high school quarterbacks for four days of training and competition. Allar joins a high-profile roster that includes Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), Walker Simpson (LSU), AJ Duffy (Florida State) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson). The event's MVP, along with its Elite 11, will be named July 3.

The Elite 11 Finals represent one of the nation's top events in high school football. Twelve of the past 13 quarterbacks who have won the Heisman Trophy are Elite 11 alumni. Drew Brees, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are just some of the quarterbacks who have attended the Elite 11 Finals.

Allar, a 6-5, 220-pound quarterback from Medina, Ohio, committed to Penn State in March, becoming the second quarterback to say yes to coach James Franklin for the 2022 class. Allar and fellow quarterback Beau Pribula recently affirmed their commitment to Penn State, simultaneously releasing the program's "107% Locked In graphic" in an important statement for class.

It's a unique position for Penn State, which is the nation's only program with two 2022 quarterbacks ranked among the top 30 at the position, according to 247Sports. Allar heads to the Elite 11 Finals after recently making his official visit to Penn State.

Allar is the highest-rated quarterback Franklin has recruited to Penn State, a pure passer who has drawn comparisons to Josh Allen. He threw for 488 yards and four touchdowns in an Ohio state playoff game last season and will be among the state's best players at any position this year.

Follow SI All-American all week for coverage from the Elite 11 Finals.

Read more

What's next for Penn State's 2022 recruiting class?

Penn State offers QB C.J. Carr, whose grandfather coached Michigan to a national championship

Lions welcome two transfer players to the roster