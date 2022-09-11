First Look: Penn State Vs. Auburn

After comforting itself with a 36-point home victory over Ohio, Penn State confronts perhaps the most hostile environment it will see this season. The Lions are headed to the Plains, where difficult-to-read Auburn awaits.

Penn State doesn't visit SEC country often. The Lions last played a regular-season road game there in 2010, when they fell 24-3 to Alabama. Penn State has never played at Auburn, which last year made its first trip to Penn State.

Auburn met the White Out last season. Penn State gets a taste of the "All Orange" on Saturday. Who will celebrate at Toomer's Corner? Here's the first look.

No. 22 Penn State (2-0) vs. Auburn (2-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

TV: CBS

Streaming: FuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting Line: Penn State is a 2.5-point favorite

Series History: Penn State leads 2-1

Last Meeting: Penn State 28-20 in 2021

About the Nittany Lions: This is not coach James Franklin's favorite game. Sure he'll embrace the challenge and all that, but Franklin would rather serve up a nice cash game at home and save the road tests for the Big Ten. That said, Penn State heads to Auburn frisky with confidence after a 2-0 start. Quarterback Sean Clifford played the best game of his career last year vs. Auburn, completing 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two scores. And this year, he has a reliable backup. Freshman quarterback Drew Allar is earning a larger role in the offense, one that could deliver him a series or two at Auburn. Penn State has scored 81 points in its first two games, producing the kind of offense coordinator Mike Yurcich promised when he arrived from Texas. Defensively, this might be a choice matchup for coordinator Manny Diaz. His line's depth and dominance is beginning to take shape (Auburn's run game will test it) and he loves to blitz, a tactic to consider against quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford.

About the Tigers: You know what will make Franklin jealous? Auburn is playing the third of five consecutive home games. But the Tigers weren't exactly tip-top in a 24-16 win over San Jose State, a team statistically similar to Ohio. Finley got the start and was flustered early but rallied to complete 12 of 15 passes after opening 1-for-5 with an interception.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin hasn't publicly named a starting quarterback between Finley and Ashford, both of whom threw interceptions last week. He probably doesn't have much incentive to do so this week, either.

Where Auburn might thrive is in the run game. The Tigers went for 182 at Penn State, where Tank Bigsby had 102 and a pair of scores. Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter represent the kind of rushing duo that can wear out a defense, if they get the chance.

