The Nicholas Singleton Era Begins at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton produced one of the program's great home debuts for a running back, rushing for 179 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-10 win over Ohio on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Singleton scored on touchdown runs of 78 and 44 yards and ended Penn State's 17-game streak without a 100-yard rusher.

Here's what we learned from the Lions' second win of the 2022 season.

The Nicholas Singleton Era Begins

And the streak ends. With a 48-yard run to begin the third quarter, Singleton became the first Penn State player to rush for 100 yards in a game since Keyvone Lee in 2020 (134 vs. Michigan).

Singleton ended the Lions' 17-game streak without a 100-yard rusher and proved to be the big-play rushing threat the Lions have lacked since Journey Brown retired. His speed looked effortless on a pair of outside runs, notably his 70-yard touchdown in the first half.

The touchdown run was Penn State's longest rushing play in nearly three years (Brown ran for 86 against Pitt in 2019) and underscored why head coach James Franklin has routinely called Singleton the home-run threat his offense needs.

In 2021, Penn State's longest run was 44 yards. Its longest touchdown run was 12. On Saturday alone, Singleton had single carries of 70, 48 and 44 yards, the first and last for touchdowns. He represents the future of Penn State's big-play offense.

Here Come the Freshmen

Penn State rotated a huge cache of players, including a big contingent of the 2022 recruiting class. On one third-quarter series, the Lions played four true freshmen (Singleton, quarterback Drew Allar and receivers Kaden Saunders and Omari Evans) and two redshirt freshmen (tight end Khalil Dinkins and receiver Tre Wallace).

Allar, who replaced Clifford in the third quarter to more than polite applause, completed his first career touchdown pass to (who else?) a fellow freshman. Evans ran a sharp post route, and Allar floated a gorgeous ball for a 32-yard score, the first of two for Allar.

Allar's second touchdown was another gem. He demonstrated serious pocket mobility, avoiding a rush and finding Dinkins in the end zone.

What About Sean Clifford?

Penn State's sixth-year senior completed his first six passes, including a fourth-down conversion to Tyler Warren, and added another six-completion streak in the second quarter. He found 10 different pass-catchers in the first half and finished a tidy 19-for-27 for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for his second sneak score of the season.

And yet...

Perhaps it's Clifford fatigue syndrome, but Clifford didn't inspire the wonder that Allar did. Clifford was efficient but not terribly memorable. He couldn't lead a touchdown drive on a short field after second-quarter safety and missed a few easy throws on a potential third-scoring drive. But he gave the Lions enough cushion to feel comfortable playing Allar early.

Noteworthy

Penn State closed the first half with a Clifford-to-Mitchell Tinsley touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining. It marked the third consecutive quarter in which Penn State scored a touchdown in the last minute.

Thinking of the bettors who took under 54.5. On 4th-and-goal from the Penn State 3, Ohio chose to kick a 21-yard field goal instead of trying for the touchdown. The kick was good, sealing the over.

Up Next for Penn State

The Lions next Saturday make their first trip to Auburn for a 3:30 ET kickoff on CBS. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20 at home in 2021.

