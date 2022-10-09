First Look: Penn State Vs. Michigan

For the second consecutive year, Penn State takes a 5-0 record into the home of a top-five opponent. Last year, the season went sideways following a few key injuries and a loss to Iowa. Will this year go differently?

Penn State visits Michigan on Saturday in the first game between the teams as unbeatens since 1997. The stakes will be substantial, as the winner announces itself as a contender for the Big Ten East title and possibly the College Football Playoff.

For the Lions, who have been pointed toward this moment since losing at Iowa, now's the time.

Penn State (5-0) vs. Michigan (6-0)

When: Noon ET Saturday

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV (Start your free trial)

Series History: Michigan leads 15-10

Last Meeting: Michigan 21-17 in 2021

About the Lions: Remember the last time Penn State played Michigan after a bye? "Saquon Barkley, say bye bye," ESPN's Chris Fowler said.

What did the Lions toy with during this bye week? They might need a little liveliness, because the offense has been rather one-note the past few weeks. Certainly, weather limited Penn State's pass game in a 17-7 win over Northwestern, but the Lions haven't thrown the ball great their past two games. Penn State's completion rate was 67.3 percent the first three games and 57.6 percent the past two. This is a game that good Sean Clifford can win, but he'll need to see the field, get the ball out quickly and be significantly more accurate downfield. Should Penn State get to the red zone, that's where Clifford shines. Clifford is Pro Football Focus' highest-rated red-zone quarterback with a 92.9-percent completion rate (13 for 14) and seven touchdowns. Evidently, Penn State will see a hot quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, who had his first career 300-yard passing game Saturday vs. Indiana and threw three second-half touchdown passes. Great test for Joey Porter Jr., Ji'Ayir Brown and Penn State's secondary.

About the Wolverines: Michigan ranks 10th nationally in pass defense (157.8 yards per game), but consider some of the passing offenses it has faced: Colorado State (ranked 114th nationally), Hawaii (109), Connecticut (128) and Iowa (120). Indiana caused Michigan some issues with its tempo and personnel, though the Hoosiers still managed just 203 yards passing on 49 attempts. Clifford and Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich vs. the Michigan defense represents one of the game's choice matchups. As does Michigan running back Blake Corum vs. Penn State's front seven. Corum entered the Indiana game averaging 122.2 yards per game and leading the nation with 10 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 124 and another score vs. the Hoosiers. Corum will be a huge problem for Penn State. Meanwhile, McCarthy's huge day (28 of 36, 304 yards, three touchdowns) helped Michigan overcome a sluggish first half scoring. "It was good to see the young quarterback come of age," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

