The Penn State-Northwestern Report Card

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Penn State coach James Franklin insisted that rain would not absolve his team's five turnovers. "I'm never going to allow the weather to be an excuse," he said.

The No. 11 Lions overcame five turnovers, including three fumbles, and an erratic day from quarterback Sean Clifford to defeat Northwestern 17-7 on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The Lions are 5-0 for the second consecutive year and the third time in Clifford's four starting seasons.

"It's the standard to be 5-0 at this point," Clifford said after the game.

Sure, but this 5-0 lost some steam the past two weeks. Now, the Lions get a week to reset and reflect before heading to Michigan on Oct. 15.

With that, the report card.

OFFENSE: C-

Clifford wasn't great, which Franklin frankly acknowledged. "Obviously that's not up to the standards that he normally plays at," the coach said of Clifford's 10-for-20, 140-yard game. Worse, though, were the turnovers. All three scholarships backs (Devyn Ford no longer is with the team) fumbled, with Nicholas Singleton losing two.

Still, they rushed for 220 yards, and Franklin thought the Lions controlled both sides of scrimmage. But the offense requires a pass-game playmaker to emerge beyond tight end Brenton Strange. Receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was seen in a walking boot after the game; Franklin said he hoped Lambert-Smith would be ready for Michigan.

DEFENSE: B+

An astounding statistic: Northwestern gained a grand total of 8 yards on its five offensive series that followed Penn State turnovers. And three of those possessions began in Penn State territory. This game could have gone quite differently had the Lions not made those stops.

Speaking of stops, tackle PJ Mustipher led Penn State in tackles for the first time this season (with eight) and was credited with the crucial fourth-and-goal tackle at the goal line. "When we need a stop," he said, "we get one."

One more astounding stat: Northwestern rushed for 31 yards on 28 carries — that included a 29-yard run by Evan Hull. Otherwise, the Wildcats gained 2 yards on 27 carries. And Hull had 10 carries for 16 yards beyond his big play.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Barney Amor just continues landing punts inside the 10-yard line: three more Saturday and 12 of 23 this season. He's been a field position secret weapon. Jake Pinegar made a 38-yard field goal in difficult conditions, a boost for him.

COACHING: B-

Franklin asked for a weather update an hour before the game, in case it affected how he might handle the coin toss. And the Lions certainly perform wet-ball drills; players often ask why they're practicing outside when they have an indoor facility. So the staff is thorough.

But Penn State's offense, particularly the passing game, is out of tune and needs a good self-scout before visiting Michigan.

OVERALL: C+

Manny Diaz's defense just gets stops, and the run game has proven to be a significant upgrade over last season (Saturday's fumbles aside). With a better passing attack, Penn State likely would have won by three touchdowns Saturday.

The weather mattered but, as Franklin said, it doesn't excuse the struggle.

