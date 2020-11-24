First Look: Penn State vs. Michigan

In their 23 meetings since 1993, Penn State and Michigan have played as unranked opponents just twice, most recently in 2014. They've never played each other with sub-.500 records.

But here we are, with the winless Lions visiting 2-3 Michigan on Saturday. Penn State needs two victories to join Michigan in college football's 900-wins club. Can the Lions get the first in Ann Arbor?

Penn State (0-5) vs. Michigan (2-3)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Michigan Stadium

TV: ABC

Series History: Michigan leads 14-9

Last Meeting: Penn State 28-21 in 2019

Betting Line: Michigan is a 2-point favorite

About the Lions: Penn State's weekly depth chart delivered only marginal insight into who might start at quarterback. Will Levis and Sean Clifford were listed in that order with the "OR" designation, meaning Penn State is unlikely to name a starter publicly before the game. Whoever gets the start will be under a watchful turnover eye. Penn State has turned over the ball 13 times, all of which have been attributed to the quarterbacks. The Lions have nine turnovers in the past three games, three of which have turned into defensive touchdowns. If running back Devyn Ford is unavailable, the Lions will go with true freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes, who have been given limited carries. The pair combined for 10 carries against Iowa, averaging 1.4 yards per attempt.

About the Wolverines: Like Penn State, Michigan hasn't named a starting quarterback, though Cade McNamara seems the likely choice. McNamara led a 17-point comeback last week against Rutgers, completing 27 of 36 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored on a 2-yard run in overtime. Also like Penn State, the Wolverines have faced injuries, notably to defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson (season-ending) and Kwity Paye and offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield, Ryan Hayes and Andrew Vastardis. Coach Jim Harbaugh didn't get specific about injuries Monday but said some players are progressing.

