First Look: Penn State Vs. Ohio

Remember the last time Penn State hosted Ohio? Remember quarterback Tyler Tettleton leading the Bobcats on a 93-yard, seven-minute drive in the fourth quarter to secure a 24-14 win in 2012?

The Bill O'Brien era didn't get off to the greatest start, but the Lions of course responded by winning eight of their last 10, including the overtime finale vs. Wisconsin, and O'Brien was named national coach of the year.

Things should go better for Penn State coach James Franklin in his ninth home opener at Beaver Stadium. Penn State has won 18 of its last 20 home openers and is 7-1 under Franklin.

Penn State (1-0) vs. Ohio (1-0)

When: Noon ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC

Streaming: FuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting Line: Penn State is a 24.5-point favorite

Series History: Penn State leads 5-1

Last Meeting: Ohio 24-14 in 2012

Streaks: Penn State is playing a MAC team for the 20th consecutive season (not including the Big Ten-only 2020 schedule)

About the Lions: Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has entered the Heisman chat. Albeit with 100/1 odds, but it's a start. After his five-touchdown game at Purdue (four passing, one rushing), Clifford went from off the board to 100/1 in the Heisman Trophy odds, according to BetOnline.ag. Sure, that interception turned into a pick-6, the first of Clifford's career, and nearly sent Penn State home 0-1. Then Clifford orchestrated the third fourth-quarter, game-winning drive of his career, one that also propelled him past 9,000 career total yards. Clifford shouldn't be the offensive focus Saturday, however. That should be the run game, which showed traces of improvement at Purdue but still needs a breakthrough moment. Franklin has made explosive run plays a focus of the offense, but Penn State's longest run of the opener was 12 yards. Saturday's game should present an opportunity for freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Keyvone Lee to demonstrate the big-play skills Franklin said they showed through camp.

About the Bobcats: Ohio (3-9 last season) had its own four-touchdown quarterback last week. Kurtis Rourke threw for 345 yards and four scores in the Bobcats' 41-38 win over Florida Atlantic, a game that required a fourth-quarter stop. Ohio and Florida Atlantic combined to score 35 points in the fourth, with Ohio nearly blowing a 17-point lead. Running back Sieh Bangura (23 carries, 114 yards) is another offensive player to watch, one whom Ohio coach Tim Albin might want to lean on to slow the game. Ohio returned nine defensive starters and nearly 75 percent of its production, though the first game was iffy. Florida Atlantic totaled 464 yards, 364 in the air, in nearly completing the comeback. That defense, however, could challenge a Penn State run game that needs to improve.

