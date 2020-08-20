SI.com
AllPennState
Five Penn State Players Named to Senior Bowl Top 250

Mark Wogenrich

Five Penn State players made the Senior Bowl's 'Top 250' list, with one notable omission.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, guard Will Fries, center Michal Menet and defensive end Shaka Toney are on the list of seniors recognized as potential invitees to the Senior Bowl, held every January in Mobile, Ala.

The Senior Bowl bills itself as college football's most prestigious all-star game. A total of 93 Senior Bowl participants have been drafted the past two years, including 10 first-round picks in 2019.

Penn State doesn't have a large senior class; in fact, just 10 senior-eligible players were listed on the team's spring depth chart. But the group was expected to make a substantial impact in 2020.

Menet and Fries, two of the team's most experienced returning starters, both came back to a line that was to feature four starters. Toney started all 13 games last season, being named second-team All-Big Ten.

Brisker, projected to replace Garrett Taylor at safety, was named to Bruce Feldman's annual list of college football "freaks" list after bench-pressing 355 pounds and broad-jumping 10-7. He would have played alongside Castro-Fields, a third-team All-Big Ten pick who broke up eight passes and picked off two last year.

Missing from the list is safety Lamont Wade, another All-Big Ten pick who made strides last season in his first as a full-time starter. Wade also said he intended to be an even bigger hitter this year.

 "I'm nowhere close to where I can be or even close to how hard I can really hit," Wade said this spring. "There's always room to build on top of that. As long as I continue to be aggressive, I feel like I can go there."

