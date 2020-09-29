Five Penn State Players Poised for a Breakout 2020 Season

You know that tight end Micah Parsons would have been Penn State's best player this season, and you also what tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Journey Brown can do.

But who else might be ready to emerge in the new-look 2020 football season? Here are five (actually six) contenders for Penn State.

DANIEL GEORGE

Penn State has had trouble turning its big outside receivers into stars lately. In the past few years, Justin Shorter and Juwan Johnson transferred, and Irv Charles was dismissed from the team. That opened opportunities for receivers like KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson, but Penn State missed that big target in its offense.

Perhaps Daniel George can change that. The 6-2 redshirt sophomore entered Penn State’s record book in 2018, when he caught a 95-yard touchdown pass – the longest pass play from scrimmage in school history. He started four games last year, making nine catches, and showed glimpses of being able to stretch the field.

New offensive Kirk Ciarrocca really took advantage of his receivers at Minnesota, which should present an opportunity for George. With Dotson returning to the slot (though able to play multiple positions), George has a chance to be a factor outside.

JAYSON OWEH

Oweh, a junior, famously landed on Bruce Feldman's college football “freaks” list the past two seasons after running a (reported) 4.33 40-yard dash. Quite a time for a 6-5, 257-pound defensive end. Oweh’s strength-size-speed combination is outrageous.

He applied that in Penn State’s defense last year, playing in all 13 games and starting one. Oweh emerged against Michigan State, generating two strip sacks and forcing a fumble. He also had a sack in the Cotton Bowl.

With Yetur Gross-Matos in the NFL, Owen and fellow defensive end Shaka Toney will give Penn State a strong pass-rush duo. But Oweh could deliver the star turn.

BRANDON SMITH

The sophomore is one of the best pure linebackers Penn State has recruited under James Franklin. He’s 6-3, 240 with a skillset and mindset to play all three spots.

Smith, slotted to play outside, is a jarring hitter, something he put on display as a true freshman last year. Smith played in 13 games, making a season-high four stops against Purdue, and delivering in relief of former starter Cam Brown.

Penn State benefited from easing Smith into the rotation last season. Now, he’s ready to emerge.

ADISA ISAAC

Penn State could rotate a lot of players at defensive end with Toney and Oweh. Isaac will be one of them.

He made a quick impact as a true freshman in 2019, playing in 11 games and grabbing the spotlight with 2.5 tackles for loss against Maryland.

Now, defensive coordinator Brent Pry said Isaac is even more impressive at 6-4, 256 pounds.

"If you look at him right now, I don't know that you'd recognize him," Pry said of Isaac on the Penn State Coaches Show. "He is a beautiful-looking kid and can really move and run. Even as a freshman he had tremendous maturity. He's got a great story and he's just an impressive guy all the way around."

PARKER WASHINGTON and KeANDRE LAMBERT SMITH

Receiver will be a fascinating position to watch in Penn State's offense, which has plenty of openings for breakthrough players. Among them are freshmen Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who have made strong first impressions.

Both arrived as four-star prospects ready to take advantage of change. Penn State has a new offensive coordinator, new receivers coach and a need for playmakers.

"KeAndre has shown great potential to be an explosive player for us," offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said on the Penn State Coaches Show. "Parker, again, has shown great potential, where they could possibly have an immediate impact for us. I'm excited about the whole group of them overall, but I'm really excited about those two young guys."

