Five Reasons to Feel Confident About Penn State's Start to 2025
Penn State heard some boos during its Week 2 shutout of FIU, largely because the offense scored just 10 first-half points. That’s one of the issues Penn State must fix before hosting Oregon on Sept. 27.
But not everything has been negative regarding the 2025 Nittany Lions, who are 2-0 and have outscored opponents 80-11. No. 2 Penn State has done plenty right so far and gets another chance to prove that Saturday against Villanova. With that in mind, here are some reasons to be optimistic about Penn State’s start.
The defensive line is a strength
Penn State entered 2025 with questions surrounding the defensive line. Outside of edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton and tackle Zane Durant, did the Nittany Lions have sufficient depth up front? They’re beginning to answer that question.
For starters, freshman end Chaz Coleman has emerged as a serious pass-rush threat. In Week 2 against FIU, Coleman totaled four tackles (two for loss), one sack and one forced fumble, which he recovered and returned 39 yards.
Tackles Alonzo Ford Jr. and Xavier Gilliam have shined, and sixth-year defensive end Zuriah Fisher returned to action in Week 2 for the first time since 2023. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Harvey, who started the opener vs. Nevada, quickly has developed into a contributor on the edge as well.
Overall, the unit has been one of Penn State’s best early, which wasn’t the case entering the season.
Kaytron Allen with a fast start
Allen is off to his best start at Penn State, rushing for 187 yards against Nevada and FIU. That improvement is due partly to his offseason weight cut and speed training, which have made him noticeably faster and more agile.
Allen reached 19.4 miles per hour on a 67-yard touchdown run against FIU, the 10th-fastest top speed in college football in Week 2, according to Reel Analytics. The senior has been a bright spot on Penn State’s offense and has outplayed Nicholas Singleton, though he’s not satisfied yet.
“I feel like there was so much that I left out there, especially in the first half [against FIU],” Allen said. “There’s so much I could have done better in the open field.”
Transfers settling in well
Penn State’s transfer players are contributing significantly, especially at receiver. Kyron Hudson (USC) has a team-high 11 catches, Trebor Pena (Syracuse) has nine and Devonte Ross (Troy) has Penn State’s longest and most dramatic reception, a 42-yard touchdown vs. FIU.
Defensively, linebacker Amare Campbell earned a starting role and paces Penn State with 15 tackles. Then there’s safety King Mack (Alabama), who returned a kickoff 73 yards against Nevada; guard T.J. Shanahan Jr. (Texas A&M), who is contributing in six-linemen packages; and redshirt junior Enai White (Texas A&M), who switched from defensive end to tackle in training camp and made a sack against FIU.
Tight ends, receivers getting downfield to block
Penn State’s offensive line entered 2025 with sky-high expectations, but the tight ends and wide receivers have taken the spotlight in blocking. Receivers Liam Clifford and Peña even had pancake blocks of their own against FIU.
Franklin said that the wide receivers specifically have developed a skill for run blocking, and tight end Khalil Dinkins called the room “probably one of the most physical receiver groups” the Nittany Lions have had in a long time. He added that the receivers’ willingness to block gives everyone up front more confidence.
Dinkins has been a consistent blocking tight end for Penn State, while sophomore Luke Reynolds has improved steadily from his freshman season, specifically with getting his hands inside and being more physical, according to Dinkins.
As the offensive line gets up to speed, the tight ends and wide receivers seem to be picking up some of the slack.
Penn State has a true lockdown cornerback
No one is talking about junior A.J. Harris, which is good for a cornerback. The Alabama native has rarely been targeted through two games, totaling just two tackles and one fumble recovery.
Harris was named to three preseason watch lists (Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Nagurski Trophy), in addition to being ranked as the seventh-best cornerback in college football by Pro Football Focus. He hasn’t had much opportunity to test those standards but will when Oregon comes to Beaver Stadium.
The former Georgia Bulldog is part of a secondary that has allowed just 274 passing yards in two games. Harris is pivotal to Penn State’s success, as the Nittany Lions will face multiple elite receivers in 2025, notably Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.