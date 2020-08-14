For Saquon Barkley, a 'Fresh Start' with Jason Garrett

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley enters Year 3 with the New York Giants staked with a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and a renewed purpose.

Jason Garrett said he can see it.

"Talk about a first-class person," Garrett, the Giants new offensive coordinator, said this week during training camp. "Talk about someone who loves football. Talk about someone who wants to work hard and do everything he can to be the best player he can be, the best teammate he can be. He's a sterling example of that. He's been a real joy to work with."

Barkley, the Penn State All-American, had varying levels of success against Garrett's former team, the Dallas Cowboys, the past two seasons. He topped 100 yards twice in four games, including last year's 120-yard performance that was the highlight of the Giants' otherwise grim 35-17 loss in the opener.

Barkley ran for that total on just 11 carries. Otherwise, Garrett's Cowboys defenses twice held Barkley to 28 yards rushing.

"He's just one of those guys who's such a good football player," Garrett said. "We had to try to tackle him in Dallas, and all of our energy was put on that because he's such a difference-making player."

Barkley, who missed three games last year with a high ankle sprain, called this season a "fresh start," notably with the new offense. Barkley also pointed to the success Garrett had with running backs in Dallas, led by Ezekiel Elliott.

"Not only Zeke but the running backs before him: [Darren] McFadden, [DeMarco] Murray, the list goes on," Barkley said. "I think ever since coach Garrett has been the head coach or OC, they have been at the top in the running game every single year.

"I wouldn't say their success excites me, just what we have. I love our coaching staff, I love the energy they are bringing, and the attention to detail they are emphasizing for us. It's only been small, it's only been through walkthroughs, but I'm really excited."

