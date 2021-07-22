Former Florida State Cornerback Joins Penn State's Roster

AJ Lytton, a four-star recruit when he signed with the Seminoles, will play for the Lions.

Penn State has added an interesting player from the NCAA Transfer Portal, as former Florida State cornerback AJ Lytton has joined the roster. Lytton has two years of eligibility remaining after spending two seasons with the Seminoles.

Lytton was a consensus four-star recruit at Dr. Henry Wise High in Maryland, where he was named the state's 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year and the DC Touchdown Club's Maryland player of the year. Rivals ranked Lytton as the state's No. 3 player in the 2018 recruiting class, and 247Sports ranked him as the No. 8 cornerback nationally.

Lytton (5-11, 178 pounds) had offers from Penn State, Alabama and Clemson, among others, but chose Florida State. He played there for two seasons, appearing in 22 games with one start. Lytton made 28 tackles and one interception, against then-No. 2 Clemson in 2018.

Lytton left Florida State in February of 2020 and did not play last season. He is the second defensive back to transfer to Penn State this offseason, joining former South Carolina cornerback Johnny Dixon.

