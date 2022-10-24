Former Penn State Linebacker Bani Gbadyu Dies at 34

Bani Gbadyu, who played linebacker at Penn State in the 2000s, died Saturday following a brief bout with cancer. He was 34.

Gbadyu played for Penn State from 2007-10, when the team won a Big Ten title and compiled consecutive 11-win seasons. He was a popular player on those teams, known for putting the team's needs above his own.

"Man, he just brings a smile to everybody. It's true. Just literally made everybody smile," former Penn State receiver Graham Zug told Frank Bodani of the York Daily Record. "... That's all Bani ever wanted, was to put his happiness on everyone."

According to the York Daily Record, Gbadyu was diagnosed in September. Friends have raised more than $100,000 through a GoFundMe account to help with the family's expenses.

"If you have ever experienced the joy and happiness of meeting Bani, it's likely a memory you will always cherish and remember," the GoFundMe page reads.

