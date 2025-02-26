Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin Resigns From Boston College Football Staff
Five days after resigning as a Pennsylvania county commissioner to join the Boston College football staff, Matt McGloin has resigned from his position with the Eagles. McGloin, the former Penn State football quarterback who played for Bill O'Brien on the Nittany Lions' 2012 team, cited family reasons for his decision in a statement to the Scranton Times-Tribune.
"This week I made a difficult and life-changing decision without full awareness of the consequence it would have on my wife and young children," McGloin said in the statement. "My first priority is always my family."
McGloin resigned as a Lackawanna (Pa.) County Commissioner on Feb. 21, just over one year into his term. He was elected in 2023 and began serving on the three-member board in January 2024. In announcing his resignation, McGloin said he sought to "explore other options outside of country government."
On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that McGloin was joining O'Brien's staff as an offensive analyst. On Wednesday, Thamel reported that McGloin had a "change of heart" McGloin was O'Brien's starting quarterback at Penn State in 2012, when he threw for 3,271 yards as the Nittany Lions went 8-4. A former walk-on, McGloin earned a scholarship and won the 2012 Burlsworth Trophy as college football's top player who began his career as a walk-on.
"I truly believed that my decision to accept a role in Boston would be good for my family, but upon further consderation the timing of such a move proved to be less than optimal," McGloin said in his statement to the Scranton Times-Tribune.
After Penn State, McGloin played four NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders, starting six games. He also spent time with Philadelphia, Houston and Kansas City. After the NFL, McGloin spent a season with the New York Guardians of the XFL before it suspended operations in 2020. McGloin also served as an analyst for Big Ten Network.
McGloin currently serves on the Penn State Board of Trustees as a alumni-elected trustee. He was elected to a three-year term in 2024.