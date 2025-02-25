Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin Reuniting With Bill O'Brien at Boston College
Former Penn State football coach Bill O'Brien and quarterback Matt McGloin are reuniting in Boston. After spending a year serving in local Pennsylvania government, McGloin resigned his position and will join the football staff at Boston College, where O'Brien is entering his second year as head coach. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported that McGloin will join O'Brien's staff as an offensive analyst.
McGloin resigned from his position as a member of the Lackawanna (Pa.) County Board of Commissioners, effective Monday. In announcing his resignation, McGloin said he sought to "explore other options outside of county government." McGloin was elected to the three-member board in 2023 and took office in January 2024.
“When I first took office in January 2024, we inherited one of the worst financial crises our county ever has seen,” McGloin in his letter of resignation. “I take great pride in having turned it around in less than one year. We have invested in infrastructure, have fought crime by helping to develop a community violence intervention and prevention strategy, and have supported local businesses.”
McGloin was O'Brien's first starting quarterback at Penn State, forming a relationship with his head coach that resonates to this day. McGloin, a former walk-on, earned a scholarship and produced a superb 2012 season, throwing for 3,271 yards as the Nittany Lions went 8-4. In an interview wiith Mike Poorman of Statecollege.com, McGloin said O'Brien deserved the credit for keeping alive Penn State football that season.
“The place has changed for the better," McGloin told Poorman. "I think it will stay that way. Coach O’Brien did what he had to do. He came in and changed the place. I had grown so close to coach O’Brien and [quarterbacks] coach [Charlie] Fisher in the short time I was there. You saw how hard he worked, how excited he was. You didn’t want to let him down.”
McGloin played four NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders, starting six games. He also spent time with Philadelphia, Houston and Kansas City. After the NFL, McGloin spent a season with the New York Guardians of the XFL before it suspended operations in 2020.
McGloin was elected to Penn State's Board of Trustees in 2024 as an alumni-elected trustee. He participated in Penn State's Trustees meeting in late February. It's unclear whether McGloin will be able to remain a trustee while working with another football program.
O'Brien led Boston College to a 7-6 record in his first season as head coach. Boston College announced this week that 2025 season tickets are sold out.