Former Penn State Tight End Zack Kuntz Transferring to Old Dominion

Zack Kuntz will join an Old Dominion program that has plenty of Penn State ties.

Former Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz is reuniting with his former offensive coordinator at Old Dominion. Kuntz, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this year, announced that he will join Ricky Rahne's program at Old Dominion. He will do so as a graduate student.

Kuntz played in seven games for Penn State last season but did not make a catch. The 6-7 redshirt sophomore entered the 2020 season hoping to form a "dynamic duo" at tight end with Pat Freiermuth.

Rahne brought several coaches with Penn State ties to Old Dominion, which did not play football in 2020. Among them were offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, receivers coach Mark Dupuis, offensive line coach Kevin Reihner, strength coach Dwight Galt IV and graduate assistant Michael Shuster.

Former Penn State running back Ricky Slade transferred to Old Dominion last year but no longer is with the team.

