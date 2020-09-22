Before enrolling together at Penn State in 2018, Pat Freiermuth and Zack Kuntz discussed forming a tight-end "dynamic duo" at their new school.

Freiermuth, an All-American last season, said he never "opted out" of the 2020 season and is eager to return for whatever it brings. Now, Kuntz said, it's time to join Freiermuth atop the depth chart.

"Coming out of high school we did talk about being that 'dynamic duo,' and I think now's the perfect opportunity to display that," Kuntz said on a video call with reporters this summer. "Pat's shown what he can do and he can do even more. I think it's my time to show what I'm made of and what I'm capable of doing."

Kuntz, a 6-7 tight end from Camp Hill, Pa., will be one of the more intriguing players of Penn State's new offense that will debut Oct. 24 at Indiana. When he enrolled at Penn State, Kuntz was a 220-pound receiver who relied on his height ("Zack run a fade, you're just bigger than the other guy," coaches told him) to earn all-state honors.

But he knew that wouldn't be enough in college. Since then, Kuntz has gained more than 30 pounds while improving his testing numbers, including his vertical jump and his 40-yard dash time (to 4.62 seconds most recently, he said). That's impressive for a high-school track star who won the 2017 PIAA 2A title in the 110-meter hurdles.

But Penn State is asking him to do more than run fades. The second tight-end spot needs to block as well as he runs routes, something Nick Bowers proved last year.

Kuntz said he's ready to assume that role, having patiently climbed the position-room ladder.

"From a football perspective, obviously I wish I could have played a bit more, but other players in my room have shown they have the ability to perform on a consistent basis," Kuntz said. "So it's my job to improve upon my own game so I can earn that trust from the other players and coaches."

Kuntz will have competition. Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen said Kuntz and fellow tight end Brenton Strange will stage a "very important position battle" when practice finally starts. Kuntz said he and Strange pushed each other even during virtual preparations this offseason. Further, true freshman Theo Johnson enrolled last winter and appeared on the spring depth chart at No. 4.

Bowen spent extra time with Kuntz on blocking schemes, something coach James Franklcoin made a point of focus when Kuntz was on the developmental squad.

And with the added weight, Kuntz said he's no longer the "220-pound high school kid anymore."

"I feel a lot more comfortable, the best I ever felt from any year in the past," he said. "Bowers did a great job solidifying that role for him, being a great blocker and being a guy we could rely on when we needed him. So it's my job to step into that role and get the job done for the team."

How new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca implements the tight end in his offense will be something to watch this season. Both Freiermuth and Kuntz said they expect to be vital components, and Ciarrocca is thrilled at the prospect.

"I've got to tell you, that's one of the most exciting things for me right now working with this crew: the potential at that position to impact the game," Ciarrocca said on the Penn State Coaches Show recently. "I haven’t really had a tight end [group] like that since I was at Delaware [in 2012], so I know what a great weapon they can be.

Kuntz even went a step further.

"I know what our room is capable of, and I think we're the most talented tight-end room in the country," Kuntz said. "And there's no doubt in my mind about that. We've only scratched the surface of what we're capable of doing."

