Former Syracuse Receiver Trebor Pena Transferring to Penn State
Penn State added a third wide receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday, as former Syracuse standout Trebor Pena announced that he will join the Nittany Lions' 2025 roster. Pena announced his decision before kickoff of Penn State's Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State recently hosted Pena for a visit just days after the former Syracuse wide receiver entered the portal. Pena so far is the only inbound player Penn State has received a commitment from during the spring transfer window.
Pena has one season of eligibility remaining after spending five years with the Orange. Injuries cut short two of those seasons, but Pena emerged last year as one of the ACC's most productive receivers.
Pena started 10 games for Syracuse's pass-heavy offense last season, catching a conference-high 84 passes for 941 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named second-team all-conference after ranking 13th nationally in total receptions.
Pena (6-0, 184 pounds) would fit in Penn State's offense as a slot receiver who can make catches across the field. He also returned kickoffs and punts for Syracuse, averaging 27 yards per kick and 8 yards per punt during his career.
Pena's commitment represents Penn State's continued effort to revamp a receivers room that was less productive in terms of total catches last season than tight end Tyler Warren. The Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick led the Nittany Lions with 104 receptions; Penn State's top six receivers combined for 102 catches.
Pena joins two transfer receivers who arrived at Penn State for winter workouts and spring drills. Penn State coach James Franklin said recently that Kyron Hudson (USC) and Devonte Ross (Troy) have assimilated well with the offense.
"[Hudson and Ross] have come in here and increased the competition," Franklin said during spring practice. "Hudson played at this level: mature guy, physical player, tremendous ball skills. Ross hasn’t been at this level so his improvement since he’s been on campus, with all the resources, has been dramatic."
Pena was an all-state player at Ocean Township (N.J.) High and joined Syracuse's roster in 2020. He played in nine games as a true freshman, seeing action on special teams and at running back. As a sophomore in 2021, Pena led the nation in total return yards (552) through eight games before sustaining a season-ending injury. Pena redshirted in 2023 due to an injury that limited him to one game.