Former Texas A&M Lineman Announces Transfer to Penn State
One day after its season ended in the Orange Bowl, Penn State football picked up transfer commitment No. 4 to the 2025 roster. T.J. Shanahan, an offensive lineman from Texas A&M, announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions for next season. Shanahan is the fourth player to transfer to Penn State and the second from Texas A&M, joining former Aggies defensive end Enai White.
Shanahan (6-4, 315 pounds) just completed his redshirt freshman for the Aggies. He played in nine games, starting four at left guard and one at center. Among his highlights: Shanahan played more than 50 snaps against Florida A&M, helping the team rush for 310 yards, and made his first career start against Bowling Green. He missed two games with an injury and returned to start four games late in the season.
Shanahan entered the portal transfer portal in December and made contact with Penn State. He committed to the Aggies in 2022 after whittling his list of suitors to a final five of Texas A&M, Georgia, USC, LSU and Texas. Penn State offered Shanahan way back in August of 2020, before he became a highly prized recruit of the 2023 class. Shanahan was a 4-star prospect at Austin Westlake High in Texas and the state's No. 1 offensive line lineman, according to Rivals. He was a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 21 interior lineman nationally.
Penn State has received commitments from four players in the transfer portal, including receivers Kyron Hudson of USC and Devonte Ross of Troy.
Four players from Penn State's 2024 roster have entered the transfer portal, including quarterback Beau Pribula, who has committed to Missouri.
