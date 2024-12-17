Former USC Receiver Commits to Penn State From Transfer Portal
Only hours after quarterback Drew Allar announced his return to Penn State for the 2025 season, the Nittany Lions landed their first player from the transfer portal. Not coincidentally, it's a receiver. Kyron Hudson, who played four seasons at USC, will finish his college career with the Nittany Lions. Hudson announced his decision on social media. He has one season of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2021.
Hudson caught 70 passes in three seasons with the Trojans, including 38 for 462 yards and three touchdowns this year. The 6-1, 205-pound receiver from California's Mater Dei High caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown against Penn State in October.
Hudson, who announced his decision to transfer Dec. 5, was the No. 33 receiver in the portal, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was a 4-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, received an offer from Penn State and initially committed to Oregon before flipping to USC. His brother Keyon plays defensive tackle at Oregon.
Hudson has a reputation as a big-bodied receiver with strong hands and an ability to play physically against corners. He made some exceptional catches this season, including this one-handed high point against LSU in the season opener.
Hudson was among 16 USC players, including two receivers, who entered the portal since the regular season concluded. Though Trojans coach Lincoln Riley didn't address Hudson's situation specifically, he did discuss resetting the wide receiver position.
"This school’s history with wide receivers, our history with receivers, our history of throwing the ball at this school, there’s really not any place to go play it," Riley told reporters recently, according to USC Trojans on SI. "... It’s more just looking for alignment, looking at guys’ progression, making sure that we feel like it fits what we’re going to need to continue to push forward and get better.”
Penn State is making receiver a priority of portal season. The Nittany Lions have spent two seasons looking for more consistent production from the position. This season, tight end Tyler Warren is pacing the offense with 88 receptions, while Penn State's top four receivers have combined for 89 receptions.
Three Penn State players have entered the transfer portal during the December window, including quarterback Beau Pribula. The first portal window closes Dec. 28. It will reopen in April.
