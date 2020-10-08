Go Behind the Scenes at Penn State Practice

Need a Penn State football video fix? We've got a look here at some footage behind the scenes from Nittany Lions practice.

Penn State Athletics released some footage of coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, quarterback Sean Clifford and more from Wednesday's practice. As is clear, the coaches and staff are pretty careful to mask up while on the field.

The Lions have about two weeks left to prepare for their scheduled Oct. 24 Big Ten opener at Indiana. That date isn't official, however, as the conference has not announced whether any opening-weekend games will be played Friday night.

Here's a look at Penn State's announced schedule. And stay tuned for more coverage from Penn State's prep run to the 2020 season.

Penn State 2020 Schedule

Oct. 24: at Indiana

Oct. 31: Ohio State

Nov. 7: Maryland

Nov. 14: at Nebraska

Nov. 21: Iowa

Nov. 28: at Michigan

Dec. 5: at Rutgers

Dec. 12: Michigan State

Dec. 19: Big Ten Championship Weekend

Penn State returns 17 starters (10 on offense, four on defense and three on special teams) from the 2019 team that went 11-2 and won the Cotton Bowl. The Lions also return 40 letterwinners (16 on offense, 21 on defense, three on special teams). Of the returnees, eight earned All-Big Ten honors last season.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.