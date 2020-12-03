WrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Happy Anniversary to Penn State's 2016 Big Ten Title

Four years ago, Penn State completed yet another haywire comeback to beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State Wins 2016 Big Ten Championship

Penn State defeated Wisconsin 36-21 to win the Big Ten football title on Dec. 3, 2016.<br>
Four years ago today, Penn State completed an unthinkable comeback with yet another unthinkable comeback, defeating Wisconsin 36-31 in the Big Ten championship game.

The victory was Penn State's ninth straight after a 2-2 start that included a 49-10 loss at Michigan. The following week, Penn State trailed Minnesota 13-3 at halftime, and coach James Franklin heard chants of "Fire Franklin" as he headed to the locker room.

Then Saquon Barkley scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Gophers, touching off the Lions' stunning run. Penn State won four games with rallies from double-digit deficits (a school record), none more impressive than for the Big Ten championship.

Wisconsin took a 28-7 lead in the first half before quarterback Trace McSorley guided the comeback, the largest in Big Ten title-game history. McSorley threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns, going 9-for-9 for 241 during his hottest stretch.

Two Penn State wideouts, Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton, finished with 100 yards receiving, Barkley rushed for 83 yards and caught the eventual game-winning touchdown pass and the defense stopped Wisconsin's Corey Clement on fourth-and-short to seal the victory.

Recall that night at Lucas Oil Stadium in the photo gallery above.

