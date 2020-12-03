Happy Anniversary to Penn State's 2016 Big Ten Title

Four years ago, Penn State completed yet another haywire comeback to beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.

Penn State Wins 2016 Big Ten Championship Penn State defeated Wisconsin 36-21 to win the Big Ten football title on Dec. 3, 2016.<br> 26 Gallery 26 Images

Four years ago today, Penn State completed an unthinkable comeback with yet another unthinkable comeback, defeating Wisconsin 36-31 in the Big Ten championship game.

The victory was Penn State's ninth straight after a 2-2 start that included a 49-10 loss at Michigan. The following week, Penn State trailed Minnesota 13-3 at halftime, and coach James Franklin heard chants of "Fire Franklin" as he headed to the locker room.

Then Saquon Barkley scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Gophers, touching off the Lions' stunning run. Penn State won four games with rallies from double-digit deficits (a school record), none more impressive than for the Big Ten championship.

Wisconsin took a 28-7 lead in the first half before quarterback Trace McSorley guided the comeback, the largest in Big Ten title-game history. McSorley threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns, going 9-for-9 for 241 during his hottest stretch.

Two Penn State wideouts, Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton, finished with 100 yards receiving, Barkley rushed for 83 yards and caught the eventual game-winning touchdown pass and the defense stopped Wisconsin's Corey Clement on fourth-and-short to seal the victory.

Recall that night at Lucas Oil Stadium in the photo gallery above.

More Penn State coverage:

James Franklin: 'We Have to Own This Season'

Penn State Seeks Clarity on Illegal-Batting Penalty at Michigan

Penn State Seeks Historic 900th Win Against Rutgers

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.