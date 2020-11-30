Penn State Seeks Historic Win No. 900 at Rutgers

Penn State can reach a historic milestone Saturday at Rutgers, a place where it has never lost. With a victory, Penn State will become the eighth program in college football history to reach the 900-victory mark, joining Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Who would have guessed before the season that the achievement might take seven weeks? Or that Penn State would visit SHI Stadium with fewer wins than Rutgers?

Here's the primer on Saturday's game.

Penn State (1-5) vs. Rutgers (2-4)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

TV: FS1 or Big Ten Network

Series History: Penn State leads 28-2

Last Meeting: Penn State 27-6 in 2019

Betting Line: Penn State is a 10-point favorite

About the Lions: The underclassmen are beginning to deliver an impact on the 2020 season. Penn State's two most dynamic offensive playmakers against Michigan were true freshmen Keyvone Lee (134 yards rushing) and Parker Washington (career-high nine receptions). They gave the offense a lively spark, which quarterback Sean Clifford managed well in his first turnover-free game of the season. Lee in particular was impressive against an albeit shaky Michigan defense, showing enough patience to wait for openings and bounce runs outside. Right tackle Caedan Wallace, a redshirt freshman making his second start, was particularly strong in run-blocking. Linebacker Brandon Smith is growing more comfortable at his position, making five tackles (one for loss) against Michigan.

About the Scarlet Knights: Greg Schiano's team got its second road win of the season, beating Purdue 37-30 without starting quarterback Noah Vedral. In his place, Rutgers turned to former starter Artur Sitkowski and backup Johnny Langan, who combined to go 22-for-31 with three touchdown passes against Purdue. Rutgers has a sneaky effective offense that averages 30.8 points per game and scored 27 and 42 in losses to Ohio State and Michigan, respectively. But the Scarlet Knights have no history against Penn State. They haven't beaten the Lions since 1988 (a 13-game losing streak) and have been outscored 162-32 since joining the Big Ten. But the 10-point opening spread is the game's lowest since 2015, when Penn State won 28-3 as an 8.5-point favorite.

