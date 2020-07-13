Here's Your Chance to Zoom with James Franklin

The State College Quarterback Club has enjoyed exclusive access to Penn State football coaches for nearly 70 years. This season, if there is one, the club will take that access online.

And that could bring the inside dish to more fans and a membership boost to Penn State football's official "booster club."

The State College Quarterback Club plans to hold its weekly events with coach James Franklin through video meetings, a first for the club that formed officially in 1941. Franklin and several players will meet with club members virtually, answering questions and delivering insight as they would normally during the luncheons at Beaver Stadium.

Club president Mark Toniatti said that the decision was obvious, given uncertainty about the future of large gatherings in Pennsylvania because of the novel coronavirus.

"We asked, 'How can we keep the members engaged?' That was really the motivation behind this," Toniatti said. 'The athletic department and the football program have always been very supportive of this activity."

Though the club will miss its weekly luncheons, more members actually will have access to Franklin's insights through video. Toniatti said the State College Quarterback Club has more than 700 members, about 350-400 of whom attend the weekly events.

Through video, all members will have access to hear Franklin speak and to ask questions. In fact, Toniatti said he has heard from prospective new members, many of whom live outside Pennsylvania, interested in joining. The $100 membership fee includes access to the weekly video event.

The Quarterback Club has a long-standing history with Penn State football. Former coach Bob Higgins reviewed game film for members in the 1940s, and, according to the club's website, Joe Paterno tested comments at the luncheon before meeting with local media. Bill O'Brien and Franklin continued the tradition of speaking to the club during the season.

Members benefit from the club's off-the-record requirement for its weekly luncheons, which gives players and coaches the freedom to speak more openly about the team, opponents and strategy. Those who repeat comments made at the events, or share them on social media, can lose their membership privileges.

"We have a saying: 'What's said at Quarterback Club stays at Quarterback Club,'" Toniatti said. "The bottom line is trust. It's very important that we honor the trust and that the coach trusts us. We enjoy having the opportunity to speak with coach Franklin. It keeps the relationship between the football team and the fans close. And coach Franklin seems to enjoy the interaction. He's very personable and a great individual."

The State College Quarterback Club also sponsors the team's annual banquet and awards ceremony. Proceeds from all events benefit the football team and a scholarship fund.

Of course, Toniatti is concerned like everyone else that football even will be played. A season-ticket holder, he has attended games at Beaver Stadium annually since 1968, his freshman year at Penn State.

He also has booked hotel rooms for the Big Ten championship game, both College Football playoff semifinals and the CFP title game. Just in case.

"I think we all have anxiety about the season," Toniatti said. "We're excited, because we know and believe very strongly that we have a very good team this year. Whatever happens, we'll be there to support them. We're just hoping for the best."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.