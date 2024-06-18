How Beau Pribula Could Be 'Another Great Weapon' for Penn State
Andy Kotelnicki arrived as Penn State's new offensive coordinator to a few major directives, including this: Get the ball to the team's best playmakers. Coach James Franklin said he was "adamant" about that.
"[What] was challenging and problematic the last couple years was the emphasis of getting the ball into your best players' hands," Franklin said. "We've got to be able to do that as a playcaller, and that was a big part of the interview process with Andy."
One of those players could be quarterback Beau Pribula. Kotelnicki recently raved about the third-year quarterback and the potential he brings to the Penn State football offense. In fact, asked whether Pribula was among the team's best players, Kotelnicki responded, "Beau is one of our best players."
Pribula played in every game but two (Ohio State and Michigan) last season and took more substantial snaps later in the year. He scored rushing touchdowns against Rutgers and Michigan State, threw for a touchdown against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl and carved a bigger role in his red-zone package.
Though Kotelnicki's first order is reviving the big-play offense under quarterback Drew Allar, the offensive coordinator isn't overlooking the options Pribula could bring.
"What another great weapon," Kotelnicki said of Pribula. "... When you have a guy like that, whatever we have to do to get our best players on the field and put stress on the defense and that allows to execute and go score touchdowns and win football games, we're going to do it."
Both Kotelnicki and Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey called Pribula an elite athlete. In fact, Losey called the quarterback a "highly trained" athlete who combines speed with power. Kotelnicki then pointed to another side of Pribula, the one that has worked patiently alongside Allar, and with his own set of plays, within Penn State's offense. Kotelnicki said that Pribula has handled that "like a professional."
"One of the things that brings joy to my heart is watching people in college be genuinely excited for each other's success. And I think that is so true in all of our [position] rooms," Kotelnicki said. "But [Pribula] works. He's got the respect of his teammates. ... Beau wants to improve and wants to get better."
And Pribula said he has found a match with Kotelnicki and his offense. Last year, Franklin teased the Pribula package for much of the regular season before putting his two quarterbacks on the field against Maryland. Pribula also showed some proficiency for unique plays, which has him looking forward to playing for Kotelnicki.
“The amount of things that we can do [is exciting]," Pribula said during spring drills. "This offense is a little bit different from the last offense in terms of terminology and verbiage. You guys will understand once you see us play about how many different things we can do and how many different looks we can give a defense.”
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
More Penn State Football
A Penn State Q&A with strength coach Chuck Losey
Drew Allar is a "must-watch" for NFL executives, scout says
Let the hype begin for tight end Tyler Warren
Penn State's overrated and underrated position groups
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.