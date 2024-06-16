Let the Hype Begin for Penn State Tight End Tyler Warren
On a conference this spring, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted how one future Penn State draft pick stood out during his film study.
"I will say off topic, tight end No. 44 for Penn State who came back to school, he is a really good player," Jeremiah said.
They hype machine for Penn State's Tyler Warren began loading in December, when the tight end announced plans to return for the Nittany Lions in 2024. It hummed through spring drills, where Warren kept a low profile, and now is purring as Penn State football grinds through summer workouts. Nittany Lions strength coach Chuck Losey only added to the hype recently.
"I think he's got a shot to go down as one of the best that we've had at that position. I really do," Losey said. "I believe that. I've thought that for a long time."
Warren might be the most important returning pass-catcher for Penn State's offense, which plans to emphasize his 6-6, 260-pound frame. Warren returns as Penn State's leader in terms of receptions (34), receiving yards (422) and touchdown catches (seven). He has 11 career touchdown receptions, four behind program leaders Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth (15 each). He should set a new mark this season.
Before the NFL Draft, tight end Theo Johnson, who went in the fourth round to the New York Giants, predicted a much higher ceiling for Warren. "I've told every single [NFL team] that he's going to be the first tight end off the board next year," Johnson said.
Losey certainly added to the expectations.
"I know it's always been kind of a split share between talking about Theo and him throughout the past few years," Losey said. "But that's what excites me most about Tyler this year. He's the guy going in that everybody's talking about, but he's also the guy and the personality that pays absolutely no mind to that. Like, he doesn't hear it. And that's what I love about him. He has the same view when he comes in, and I think that is going to be off the charts."
Warren delivered his biggest jolt of last season when he raced 75 yards after a catch against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. Warren led the Nittany Lions with five receptions for 127 yards and was targeted nine times in the bowl game. He gives quarterback Drew Allar a huge target with reliable hands and run-after-catch potential this season. As a result, the hype rolls on.
"I've always been drawn to [Warren] because I love those guys who come in, take care of their business and do everything they need to do to take care of their bodies," Losey said. "You don't necessarily hear them all the time. But you do feel them and you do feel their presence. Consistency is just one of the biggest qualities that I value of all these guys. I mean, he's unbelievably consistent. I'm just drawn to that."
Warren and Penn State open the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
