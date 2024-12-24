How Boise State Is Preparing to Face Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson previewed the Fiesta Bowl on Monday, saying that Penn State is “playing their best football” after a lopsided win over SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Danielson also had plenty of praise for Penn State football coach James Franklin, whose career Daniel has followed “for a long time” and said the Nittany Lions were a touchdown from being the No. 1 seed for the playoff.
As Boise State begins preparation for the Fiesta Bowl, here’s what Danielson had to say about Penn State.
On defending ‘the best tight end in the country’
Danielson didn’t hold back in describing Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, whom he believes is “one of the best tight ends in the entire country” and will be the first tight end drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He talked about how Warren “does it all” for the Nittany Lion offense, from catching passes, throwing blocks, running out of the Wildcat and throwing the occasional pass.
“You talk about just an extremely gifted athlete. We got to know where 44 is at all times,” Danielson said. “And even when you got him covered, he's the type of athlete that he's still not covered because of how tall he is, how athletic is. He can go up and get those jump balls anytime he wants.”
Warren didn’t have a statistically stellar day against SMU by his standards, posting four catches for 33 yards, one rush for six yards and one incomplete pass. But Danielson said that Warren is “extremely physical at the point of attack and the run game.”
“The second we talked to defensive coordinators that have played against Penn State, the first guy they all brought up was Tyler Warren,” Danielson said. “He is better than you might even think he is. It’s one of those where you keep waiting, OK, what are some flaws in his game? Is someone going to find something when you're watching film? If there are any, it's hard to find. … He’s one of the best I’ve seen in a long time.”
Looking to contain Abdul Carter
On the other side of the ball, Danielson talked about defensive end Abdul Carter, who he described as a game-wrecker.
“I mean, going back through our season this year, I don't think we've seen a defensive player like him. I mean very, very impressed with his game,” Danielson said. “Being able to transition from inside linebacker to edge and the success he's had … I love the relentlessness he plays with. And he's a guy that you better know where 11 is at all times.”
Since moving to defensive end this season, Carter’s pass-rushing numbers have skyrocketed. The Big Ten defensive player of the year is up to 11 sacks and 21.5 tackles, and the Broncos will look to take care of him both in the run game and the passing game. And not just Carter. Danielson said he’s wary of Penn State’s entire defensive line.
“Talk about a young man that's relentless to the football on both sides,” Danielson said of Carter. “No. 33 [Dani Dennis-Sutton] as well, relentless to get to the quarterback. Kobe [King], No. 41, their linebacker can go sideline to sideline. They have a bunch of players on defense that are absolutely relentless.”
Scouting the Penn State offense
Danielson was complimentary of Penn State’s offense, which he said “puts you in a lot of conflict” as a defense. He said offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki does a good job with using different personnel, shifts and motions, and Boise State will have to communicate well to keep up with the pre-snap movement.
When looking at individual players, Danielson started with Penn State’s running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined for 160 yards rushing and three touchdowns against SMU last weekend.
“I think we're going to defend two of the best running backs we've seen all year, and I don't even know if it’s close. These two backs are elite,” Danielson said. “Not only do they have the top-end speed, but they can also break any arm tackle you come with.”
Danielson said quarterback Drew Allar is “an NFL-type kid” who can make the “big-boy throws” and also scramble when the pocket breaks down. He also said the receivers can stretch the Broncos’ defense vertically, and that “we have our work cut out for us.”
How will Jeanty fare against Penn State run defense?
Boise State’s offense has been led by running back Ashton Jeanty, who leads the nation with 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns rushing on a 7.3 yards per carry average. The Heisman runner-up will go against one of the nation’s top run defenses in the Fiesta Bowl.
“[Penn State’s] got a phenomenal front that can impose their will on an offensive line,” Danielson said. “But once you create situations for their DBs and linebackers to tackle, they show up and make big tackles as well. So what I respect so much about their whole defense, especially with stopping the run, is how well they've worked together, and they’re very assignment sound.”
Danielson said Jeanty is aware of how talented the Nittany Lions are defensively, and that he’s “working his tail off” to be at his best come game time. In describing Jeanty, he said he puts people into conflict, as he can run through defenders with power but also dart around them with his speed and agility.
