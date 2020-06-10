How College Football's New Preseason Plan Would Benefit Penn State

Penn State's coaching staff might be able to conduct a college version of NFL OTAs this summer if the NCAA approves a creative plan to kickstart practice.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reports that the Division I Football Oversight Committee will vote Thursday on a proposal calling for an expanded six-week preseason, preceded by two weeks of mandatory conditioning. College teams would be permitted to begin the required activities (or "summer access") in early July.

Highlighting the plan is a two-week period, which would begin later in July, during which coaches would be permitted to hold team meetings and supervise walkthroughs. Helmets, pads and contact won't be allowed, but coaches will be able to evaluate players prior to the official start of training camp.

The NCAA Division I Council is expected to vote on the final plan June 17.

For Penn State, which did not hold spring drills, the extra time would be particularly welcome. New offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca hasn't watched his quarterbacks, including returning starter Sean Clifford, throw a pass in his offense.

Further, the Lions have three other new position coaches in John Scott Jr. (defensive line), Taylor Stubblefield (receivers) and Phil Trautwein (offensive line). The bonus period would give them a chance to begin their live evaluations prior to camp.

That wasn't possible during the spring and occasionally grew frustrating. Clifford said that, in some meetings, Ciarrocca struggled to position his camera properly to demonstrate a particular move. The coordinator was "really having a tough time," Clifford said, mimicking Ciarrocca's exasperation.

"Coaches across the country have definitely tried to find different ways to be productive in this time, and I think they're champing at the bit to get back with their team," Clifford said. "As am I."

If the plan is approved, Penn State would begin training camp normally in August, about a month before the scheduled Sept. 5 season-opener against Kent State.

Penn State is scheduled to begin voluntary workouts June 15. Players are allowed to participate in eight hours of workouts per week until mid-July, when the two-week "summer access" period begins.

Earlier this spring, Penn State coach James Franklin called the six-week model "ideal." The coach added that he supported a universal model outlined by the NCAA, which would build in flexibility for individual situations at each program.

"Just the transition from [players] being at home to on campus, and getting back to a point where you're able to meet and practice, it's going to take a lot more time than it normally does," Franklin said, "based on all the testing and procedures that are going to have to be followed."