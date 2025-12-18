How Ethan Grunkemeyer Is Navigating His Future at Penn State

Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's future remains in flux, as he navigates a new coaching staff, potential interest from other teams and practice for his final game of the season. Grunkemeyer will lead the Nittany Lions against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 but isn't ready to discuss what will happen after that.

"[We're] definitely starting talks," Grunkemeyer said on a Zoom call to promote the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. " What the plan is, is obviously not in full capacity yet, just because of the nature that we're still in the season and [new Penn State coach Matt Campbell] wants me to still focus on getting this last win.

"... I obviously want to keep that close, but we're definitely beginning those talks."

Grunkemeyer, a redshirt freshman with three years of eligibility remaining, will be an intriguing player to watch after the season. He became Penn State's starting quarterback in October, after head coach James Franklin was fired and starter Drew Allar sustained a season-ending injury.

Grunkemeyer went through some early growing pains but played strong games against Indiana, Nebraska and Rutgers in the final month of the regular season. He completed 28 of 33 passes in the last two games vs. the Cornhuskers and Scarlet Knights, improving his yards-per-attempt average to 12.5 in those outings.

Since the regular season ended, Grunkemeyer has met several times with Campbell, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters. Grunkemeyer said that Campbell and Mouser's offense holds plenty of appeal.

"I think I mesh well with their offense," Grunkemeyer said. "Being able to dstributute to the playmakers on the edge, and obviously they use the tight ends well. I think that’s one of our strengths, getting the ball to the tight end. And I think I mesh well with the offensive coordinator. I like a lot of the stuff they do, so I'm really excited about that."

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer throws a pass during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

As Penn State prepares for the Pinstripe Bowl, the locker room has moved in multiple directions. Interim head coach Terry Smith and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki continue to work with the current offense as Campbell builds out his staff and roster.

Trace McSorley, Penn State's assistant quarterbacks coach, has taken over the position room for the bowl game following Danny O'Brien's departure to Virginia Tech. McSorley will remain with Campbell's new staff working with Waters in the position room.

"It’s definitely weird," Grunkemeyer said of the dynamic in the Lasch Football Building. "I think the coaches that have come in so far with coach Campbell have done a good job letting the coaches who are still here do their jobs and coach us up through the bowl game. They've been meeting with us. ... It's actually been really good."

Grunkemeyer said he hasn't experienced any of the alleged tampering that other coaches,notably Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, have discussed ahead of the portal opening Jan. 2. Still, the quarterback is a target of other teams based on his consistent improvement as a starter, which Grunkemeyer detailed. He said he improved most in his "ability to lead the offense."

"Having the struggles we had in the [middle] of the season and being able to bounce back and finish strong with the group of seniors we had was the biggest positive that came out at the end of the year," Grunkemeyer said. "Those last couple games, I thiink we really had a spark and really got it rolling. That's a huge positive that came out of it."

Grunkemeyer developed a recruiting relationship with Campbell at Iowa State, which he visited during the recruiting process in 2022. Grunkemeyer said he has grown even more comfortable with Campbell at Penn State.

"I've always had a really good impression of him," he said. "I know the culture that he built at Iowa State and I really liked that from recruiting and I think it will carry over really well here. ... I like how he handles the program and I like what he's about as a coach and a person."

I had a great time visiting Iowa State University today. Thank you to all of the coaches and staff that made it a great experience. @ISUMattCampbell @CoachTomManning @CoachJGordo @NatashaMNovak @BradMaendler @OHSBravesFB @CoachBart11 pic.twitter.com/qRT346y2Sj — Ethan Grunkemeyer (@e_grunkemeyer) March 31, 2022

