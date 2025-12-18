Penn State Wants to 'Finish the Story the Right Way' at Pinstripe Bowl

In a year when seemingly everything went wrong, Penn State has the chance to end it with a win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. For the Nittany Lions, becoming bowl-eligible wasn’t guaranteed. Penn State (6-6) didn’t win a conference game until November, when it closed the regular season with victories over Michigan State, Nebraska and Rutgers.

While at least four players are opting out of the Dec. 27 game at Yankee Stadium, and others weigh their decisions for the future, those committed to playing say they’re excited for the game.

“For guys that are opting out and choosing not to play in the game, I feel like that’s their choice, and for the rest of the team that is playing, we’re all bought in,” wide receiver Trebor Pena said. “It’s one more opportunity to play as this team, the 2025 team, and finish the story the right way.”

As Penn State coach Matt Campbell and his new staff transition into the Lasch Football Building, interim head coach Terry Smith is leading the team through bowl game preparations.

“It’s definitely weird, but I think that the coaches that have come in so far with coach Campbell, they’ve done a good job of letting the coaches that are still here do their job and coach us through the bowl game,” quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer said.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer warms up on the sideline during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Players have been meeting with Campbell and the new staff when time permits, but they’re also practicing to face Clemson, which expects to be without 27 players who are injured or opting out.

“We’re so locked in on the bowl game, honestly, like we see the coaches walking around and everything and it doesn’t bother us,” safety King Mack said. “You could definitely see the change happening, but as far as the locker room, everybody’s excited for Clemson. Everybody is ready for New York.”

Four Nittany Lions so far have said they won't play in the Pinstripe Bowl: defensive tackle Zane Durant, safety Zakee Wheatley, running back Nicholas Singleton and offensive lineman Vega Ioane. But Pena and linebacker Dom DeLuca, both seniors, said the decision to play felt like a no-brainer.

After defeating Rutgers, DeLuca stood in the tunnel of SHI Stadium and didn’t hesitate to say he would play in the bowl game, even before it was announced where Penn State would play. Growing up a Yankees fan and loving shortstop Derek Jeter and pitcher CC Sabathia makes this game more special for him.

“I mean, going to those [Yankees] games with my pop was always awesome, and my pop’s my why for why I keep on doing all this stuff and try to keep on pushing forward,” DeLuca said Wednesday. “Just being able to play my last game for the Penn State Nittany Lions in Yankee Stadium, it’s a true honor.”

DeLuca was jokingly asked which Yankee he would want to play linebacker with. Because he hasn’t watched the team that closely recently, he chose reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge.

Pena also grew up watching Yankees games, but this won’t be his first Pinstripe Bowl. In 2022, Pena played in the game with Syracuse, which lost to Minnesota 28-20.

“Being able to play on that field, you know, it’s crazy, and it’s like something that only you can experience once, or twice, in a lifetime, I guess,” Pena said.

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Trebor Pena (8) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

While Pena transferred to Penn State for the chance to compete for a national championship, he didn’t opt out of the bowl game despite how derailed the season went.

“I feel like it wasn’t an opportunity I could pass up,” he said. “Getting to play with all my brothers one more time and finish it out the right way, I feel like it was just a responsibility I had to do for myself and for everybody else around me to finish it.”

Aside from the game itself, both Penn State and Clemson will get plenty of time to experience New York City during the holidays. Penn State arrives Dec. 22, and bowl activities include visits to the New York Stock Exchange, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and Radio City Music Hall to see the Rockettes perform.

“I love New York City,” Grunkemeyer said. “I’ve been there a couple times and as a kid kind of dreamed of living there. … I’m just really excited for the opportunity to be able to spend Christmas with the guys in New York City and obviously play in a historic stadium like that.”

It’s the last game Penn State will play before Campbell fully takes over and more change happens. But even the players who won’t be on the roster next season have met with the new staff. Their feedback matters to Campbell even if he won’t coach them on the field.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to be a Penn State alumnus and I’m still going to cheer for Penn State for the rest of my life,” DeLuca said. “Just being able to get to know them now and create a relationship now is awesome.”

