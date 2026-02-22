How Matt Campbell Has Already Changed the Culture at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE | At the Lasch Football Building on Saturday, Penn State football coach Matt Campbell bounced around all afternoon, signing kids’ shirts, shaking their hands, and leading the day’s activities.

In just his third month on campus, Campbell had fully embraced THON culture, which the Nittany Lions welcomed into the football facility through the annual THON Explorers Program. While Penn State students took part in the 46-hour dance marathon at the Bryce Jordan Center, football players hosted Four Diamonds families as part of a campus weekend dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

And this year, Penn State players and coaches went further. Defensive end Max Granville recently organized a fundraiser in which players will donate part of their NIL earnings to THON, the world’s largest student-run philanthropic organization. Campbell told players he would double what the players raise.

“We’re taking it so seriously this year,” Penn State offensive lineman Cooper Cousins said. “... It’s huge, but it’s something special that not a lot of other places have, and I’m thankful that I’ve got to be a part of it over these past couple years.”

Cousins said it’s been a bit of a culture change since December, when Campbell was hired as the 17th football coach in Penn State history. He said that the team has been doing a lot of community service over the past two months.

Every Tuesday, for instance, players gather to pack lunches for kids in the region. They also go to read and perform talent shows for kids at local elementary schools.

“The culture here that’s in place, the new culture that’s here with [Campbell], has been outstanding,” Cousins said.

That’s the kind of culture Cousins has embraced since he committed to Penn State as a high school sophomore. It’s the type of culture that prompted him to get a tattoo of the Penn State logo on his left bicep.

And it’s the culture that Cousins said he re-committed to without hesitation. Cousins was the first player to announce his intention to stay, and he said his first call was to offensive line coach Ryan Clanton, who was “pumped.”

“I went home the day after the [Pinstripe Bowl],” Cousins said. “My parents sat me down. Obviously, they wanted to explore [other teams] and stuff. But, I told them, ‘I don’t have any intentions of going anywhere.’

“I committed here as a sophomore in high school, so my vision was clear and set in stone. I’m going to go to Penn State University, I’m going to get a degree from Penn State University, I’m going to play football at Penn State University. And that was really it for me. So there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to [stay] here.”

"They made me a priority"

While Cousins’ decision was clear, fellow offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh said his took longer to make. Then he spoke with Campbell and Clanton, who made a strong pitch.

“They made me a priority,” Donkoh said. “... When I came in, I talked to coach Clanton, I talked to coach Campbell, I talked to [offensive coordinator Taylor] Mouser. [They’re] great guys. I can see what they have planned for us and where it’s going to take us. And what they have planned for me and where it’s going to take me.”

Cousins and Donkoh both said they have quickly become fond of the new coaching staff. Donkoh said he already loves Clanton, citing his “great personality” and calling him a “gentleman” who is easy to talk to. Donkoh said Clanton’s presence is a primary reason he stayed.

“Coach Clanton is going to be bringing how to fully use your body to be able to play the position at a high level and use your strengths,” Donkoh said. “That’s why I was very excited to have a conversation with him and be able to have confidence in him to be my coach and help me get to where I want to be.”

Cousins said the staff wants players to talk more and share thoughts with them. He said the coaches are more “personable” and encourage players to visit the staff rooms to talk about technique and process.

“I think it’s definitely a unique opportunity for each and every single person on this team, and it’s a great opportunity, because you get to pick the minds of great people,” Cousins said.

The "pressure" is gone

Players are conducting winter workouts ahead of spring drills, which are scheduled to begin in late March. Cousins said the Nittany Lions have embraced that aspect of Campbell’s plan as well.

“We’re working our tails off right now, and there's more work to be done, and we know that, and we're going to continue to grind each and every single day so we can fulfill that vision that we have for ourselves, which is a big vision,” Cousins said.

Campbell brought in 55 new players between the transfer portal and 2026 recruiting class, including 24 who played for him at Iowa State last season. Cousins said that he and other returning players sought to make their transitions seamless.

“The first thing that myself and others really talked about is, ‘This is Penn State,’” Cousins said. “We're at one of the most prestigious universities in the world with a rich history and a rich cultural background. [The transfer players] knew that as soon as they stepped on campus, and they've been great ambassadors for the university. So they've embraced this culture here.”

And Donkoh said that the pressure of the 2025 season is gone.

“We're just here to just play ball and to really have fun again,” Donkoh said. For me, that's what I've seen. The biggest thing for our team is, a lot of guys are just having fun being themselves. There's no pressure from the coaches, no pressure from the strength staff.

“You're not having to worry about somebody breathing down your neck, whether you make a mistake or stress about even a small thing. We’re just able to be free, and that's how it is in the team right now. That's why we were able to get close really fast.”

