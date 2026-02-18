Penn State Is a Program to Watch for Top 2027 Quarterback Prospect

The recruiting duels between Penn State and Virginia Tech will be fascinating to watch between Matt Campbell and James Franklin. In fact, one could be heating up already.

Peter Bourque, a 4-star quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, announced Tuesday that he has decommitted from Michigan. Bourque later told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong that two of the programs contacting him are Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Bourque plays at Tabor Academy in Massachusetts, where he was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year. As a junior, the 6-4, 205-pound Bourque threw for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading his team to a 9-0 record.

Bourque completed 63.3 percent and rushed for 688 yards and 15 touchdowns on 80 carries. He was named the 2025 player of the year in the New England Preparatory Athletic Council Class B.

“I haven’t seen a better player in New England,” Anthony Fucillo, head coach of Belmont Hill

School, said in a news release announcing the Gatorade award. “His frame is insane. He can make every throw. He’s also a really good athlete and for all the talent Tabor Academy has across the board, he’s particularly tough to defend.”

Bourque is the nation's sixth-ranked quarterback and 86th-ranked player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. He initially committed to Michigan in August 2025, with Penn State being among his earliest suitors.

One of the best 2027s in the country @PeterBourque7 pic.twitter.com/fnDs3rXbvG — M2 QB Academy (@M2_QBacademy) February 1, 2026

It's no surprise that Frankin would continue recruiting Bourque at Virginia Tech. The quarterback made multiple unofficial visits to Penn State before committing to Michigan. Franklin re-offered Bourque in December, when Campbell also made his offer as Penn State's new head coach.

Campbell made a strong pitch to Bourque in late January, visiting Tabor Academy along with offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, quarterbacks coach Jake Waters, and running backs coach Savon Huggins.

There will be significant competition for Bourque. Oregon, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and North Carolina were among the many programs to offer Bourque before his decision to commit. Washington also has offered Bourque recently.

Why Penn State is a program to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell speaks during a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Campbell quickly rebuilt Penn State's quarterbacks room, bringing in three-year starter Rocco Becht from Iowa State. He also retained two quarterbacks whom he recruited to Iowa State, notably 4-star prospect Alex Manske, who was the highest-rated player in the Cyclones' 2025 recruiting class.

Campbell also can point to the developmental success of Brock Purdy, his former Iowa State starter who became the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Campbell said he looks for leaders at the position.

"Everybody likes fast, everybody likes arm strength, but those things don’t win," Campbell said. "What wins is grit, toughness, character and the ability to lead others around. The locker room always know who the quarterback should be."

Fired up to watch 2027 @UMichFootball commit @PeterBourque7 compete in the @AABonNBC this week! Pete has had a very strong start to the offseason. pic.twitter.com/LknmmHZCF1 — M2 QB Academy (@M2_QBacademy) January 5, 2026

