How Penn State Hits the Reset Switch Vs. Maryland

With an 0-2 record to start the Big Ten season, Penn State needs a turning point. Maryland should provide one.

The Terps visit Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with a roster not quite ready to process an upset. Still, the Lions certainly have some ground to make up on its season.

Here's how they get started

It starts with the running backs

Penn State needs a kickstart to its run game, one that doesn't primarily feature quarterback Sean Clifford tucking the ball on the zone-read or designed carries.

Clifford wouldn't lead the Lions in rushing attempts (35) were Journey Brown and/or Noah Cain available, and it's largely understandable that he ran 18 times against Ohio State. Penn State made the quarterback run a major gameplan component, fell behind 14-0, saw it didn't work and began throwing. Fair enough. But that's not how the Lions should approach Maryland.

The Terps allow 293.5 yards per game rushing (last in the Big Ten) with a defensive line that Penn State should be able to control. Here's a game in which Devyn Ford can demonstrate some of the second-level moves about which his teammates rave. Freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes should be involved as well.

If Penn State doesn't run for at least 150 yards without Clifford, there's trouble.

Get confident on the lines

Penn State's talent edge over Maryland the past three seasons translates to its 163-6 scoring dominance. The Lions have carried play: Last year they outgained 619-128 and converted nine of 13 third-down attempts.

Maryland certainly has some skill players to watch, notably quarterback Tualia Tagovaiola and running back Jake Funk, but the offensive line largely is the same Penn State saw last season. There's size (guard Johari Brance is 6-3, 330 and tackle Spencer Anderson is 6-5, 330) that the Lions' faster defensive line should handle, meaning it should get pressure on Tagovailoa. And Penn State's offensive line really should control Maryland's defensive front.

Ohio State's victory last week was a product of its line-of-scrimmage control. Penn State should assert the same dominance against the Terps.

Containing the quarterback

Penn State has had trouble doing this so far against Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. late in the game and against Ohio State's Justin Fields, well, the entire game. Tagovailoa was a different player from Weeks 1-2, throwing for 394 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota after throwing three interceptions against Northwestern.

Penn State coach James Franklin made an interesting comment this week, saying that sometimes younger brothers of famous players have it harder by comparison. Tagovailoa arrives at Beaver Stadium after a big win, looking to drive Maryland's resurgence under second-year coach Mike Locksley

Here's an opportunity for Penn State's pass rush and secondary to couple in containing Tagovailoa.

A relaxed Sean Clifford

The Penn State quarterback still has a tendency to rush himself, scatter the pocket quickly and bore down on a target, particularly tight end Pat Freiermuth. That's a response to pressure, real or perceived, which the offensive line can cushion by delivering cleaner pockets. When he has it, Clifford can deliver the spread the ball and deliver the kinds of throws he did in the second half against Ohio State.

One thing to watch is how much Clifford runs, particularly early. Franklin said the quarterback settles into games better when he mixes in early run plays. If that helps, so be it.

Make this Big Ten Week 1, 2.0

Despite what they said during training camp, the Lions needed preseason games to break in a new offense and three new offensive coaches. That was clear against Indiana. Ohio State just fell at a bad point on the schedule

Now, Penn State begins a six-game Big Ten stretch against teams that have problems of their own. No conference team, outside of Ohio State, has shown infallibility. Penn State certainly is in that group (along with Indiana, which gets another chance to prove itself against Michigan on Saturday).

This is a good point for Penn State to right itself, get a win and see where the rest of the season goes.

