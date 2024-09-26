How Penn State Is Preparing to Face Unbeaten Illinois
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State will face its first Big Ten, and ranked, opponent Saturday in No. 19 Illinois, likely the biggest challenge yet for the Nittany Lions right after they steamrolled Kent State 56-0 last week.
As the on-the-field intensity increases to face the unbeaten Illini, the stage will expand as well. Saturday’s matchup will be the first night game at Beaver Stadium since Penn State hosted Iowa in Week 4 of 2023.
Here’s what Penn State coach James Franklin and several Nittany Lions had to say after Wednesday’s rainy practice, their final media availability before the prime-time game on NBC’s Big Ten Saturday night.
Facing a familiar opponent
These two programs know a lot about each other based on recent history. Last season, Penn State beat Illinois 30-13 after Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Tyler Warren all found the end zone. In 2021, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini played their infamous nine-overtime matchup that dragged on and on, until Illinois won 20-18.
Franklin said that, while there’s some value in reviewing past matchups, most things have changed.
“They have new coaches. We have new coaches. You have different personnel, which in some ways, allows you to do different things or more things, to play to the strengths of your current team and also to hide some of your deficiencies,” Franklin said. “For them, it's Game 5 [of 2024]. For us, it's Game 4. There's enough for us to look at based on this year, rather than last year.”
As Penn State scouts Illinois, it will find two blowout wins and two wins over Top 25 opponents. In Week 2, the Fighting Illini escaped against then-No. 19 Kansas with a 23-17 win. Last week, they beat then-No. 22 Nebraska 31-24 in overtime.
“They're coming in here with a ton of confidence after going on the road to Nebraska, similar place, similar environment in a lot of ways,” Franklin said.
Offensively, Illinois’ passing game has led the way, as quarterback Luke Altmyer has completed 71.2 percent of his passes for 862 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. However, the Illini defense has also impressed with seven interceptions and 10 sacks.
“Great secondary, bunch of good dudes,” receiver Liam Clifford said. “[They] play a bunch of man [coverage], which is a great opportunity for us. .… Great team, [it’s] gonna be a good challenge.”
RELATED: Penn State will define its season over a 40-day stretch, columnist Ben Jones writes
Prepping for a loud Beaver Stadium
A game under the lights against a ranked Big Ten opponent brings a different fan experience than two day games vs. MAC opponents. Franklin has been calling for “White Out energy” throughout the week, all but blatantly saying he wants Penn State fans decked out in white and loud on Saturday night. Crowd noise is a factor in how effectively the Nittany Lions use their helmet communication system, a hot topic throughout the early season. But Franklin doesn’t anticipate any issues with it in Beaver Stadium this weekend.
“Yesterday and today, we had the defense [practicing] with the crowd noise going,” Franklin said. “There's still the fact that you're dealing with the noise on defense. Not only is it challenging for their offense, [but] also if you're not prepared for it, it creates some issues for you too.”
Long snapper Tyler Duzansky emphasized the importance of the Penn State crowd and always being prepared for how outside noise disrupts games.
“Playing at home is awesome, with all the 107,000 just behind your back rooting for you,” Duzansky said. “Then going into an away game, depending on where it's at. could cause problems with noise. But that's why we always practice with crowd noises. So whoever we're going against, we're ready for it.”
Penn State (3-0) will enter its matchup with Illinois having outscored opponents 124-39. Things have mostly gone to plan, but Saturday represents the team’s toughest challenge yet.
The weekly 1-0 mentality that Franklin has instilled in the program is intentional. The Nittany Lions’ focus must remain on a tough opponent like Illinois rather than looking too far into their upcoming Big Ten schedule.
“If you start looking into the future, you're going to pass up on games where they might slip by,” Duzansky said. “Having that 1-0 mentality every week is really important. And if you go 1-0 every week, (the season will) end how you want it to.”
Penn State will host Illinois in Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.