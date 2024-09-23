A Good Start for Penn State's Offensive Line. Illinois Will Test That
Penn State’s offensive line mostly has had its way with opposing defenses through three weeks of the season, even with three new starters. Center Nick Dawkins and tackles Anthony Donkoh and Drew Shelton are now full-time starters and have helped pave the way for an offense that averages 255 yards rushing per game and has allowed only three sacks. Against Kent State last Saturday, the Nittany Lions exploded for 309 yards rushing and set program records with 718 total yards and 40 first downs.
Penn State coach James Franklin said that he has been pleased with the line’s play, but a new challenge arrives with No. 19 Illinois coming to town Saturday. The Illini have recorded 10 sacks in four games, including two from defensive end Gabe Jacas, whom Franklin highlighted Monday during his weekly press conference. Jacas is tied with seventh-year senior defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. and outside linebacker Alec Bryant for the team lead in sacks. Senior Seth Coleman is also a strong edge rusher, coming off of a six-sack season in 2023.
Illinois has significant weapons from the edge and will stress Penn State’s tackles, notably Drew Shelton on the left side. Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein recently praised Shelton’s progress.
“He’s competing every day, he’s been getting better at practice, and his game has continued to skyrocket. He’s continued to play and play well,” Trautwein said. “He’s working on his punch and technique and everything, so he’s continued to get better, and I love the way he’s progressing right now.”
Also in the mix has been Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci, who rotated at both right and left tackle during the Nittany Lions’ first three games. Trautwein said that Rucci’s role will increase as he gets better and projects as a swing tackle for Penn State.
“I like the way he’s progressing and being more versatile, playing right and left, which is big because that can be our swing tackle or you get a guy that can play multiple positions,” Trautwein said. “That helps get guys off the field, and you feel good about that.”
As Penn State’s new starting center, Dawkins has been “playing his best ball,” according to Trautwein.
“We’ve been through a lot together, and he’s showing everybody that he can do this and he’s ready for his opportunity, and he’s been waiting for this moment for five years, so it’s good to see,” Trautwein said.
Quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula mixed their targets Saturday, completing passes to 11 different players and getting deeper into their rotations. Allar has been better this season at working through his progressions to find open receivers, which Franklin said partly was a function of the line's play.
“The quarterback can't work through his progression if we're not playing well up front,” Franklin said. “... And our O-line and running backs in protection and Drew's ability to adjust the protection and Nick Dawkins' ability to adjust the protection based on what they're doing defensively, that plays a part in ball distribution as well. That plays a part in the quarterback being able to attack the entire field.”
Another element that’s helped Penn State’s offensive line succeed has been Allar’s mobility. Allar said he was intentional about getting leaner and becoming more agile during the offseason, and that effort has paid off. The junior has been able to navigate the pocket to extend plays, as well as scramble for first downs.
“Drew’s done a couple nice things in terms of extending plays, and his mobility I think has been really big for us,” Franklin said. “I think last year he probably ran better than people thought he would, and I think he’s taken it to another level this year.”
RELATED: Penn State opens as a big favorite over Illinois
Another wrinkle that could prove beneficial is the motions and shifts that offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has introduced. Showcased in the West Virginia game, 350-pound guard Vega Ioane has been split out as a receiver and motioned to the line of scrimmage. Trautwein said, “there are not many people at 350 that can move like him.”
And against Kent State, Penn State shifted its entire offensive line left, forcing Kent State to take a timeout. Franklin said plays like this cause opposing defenses to spend extra time preparing, which can play to Penn State’s advantage.
“Whenever you’re able to put some different things on tape that they have to deal with, whether it’s motions or shifts … it does two things, it forces them to spend time on it, and obviously for us, it creates some opportunities to take advantage of leverage and angles and grass,” Franklin said.
No. 9 Penn State hosts No. 19 Illinois at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. NBC will televise.
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals.