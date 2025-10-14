How Penn State Is Reacting to the Recruiting Fallout After Firing James Franklin
Shortly after Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft fired head coach James Franklin on Sunday, he knew the ramifications would involve recruiting. Specifically, Kraft knew multiple players committed to Penn State’s future recruiting class would reopen the process.
“None of that is surprising, right?” Kraft said Monday. “By the way, the recruiting role has changed. I mean, student-athletes are flipping and going everywhere. Look, I'm not going to be naive. I probably know that every Power 4 team has reached out to our student-athletes already. That's where the industry is.”
Penn State has lost commitments from six players since Franklin’s termination Sunday, three each from the 2026 and ‘27 recruiting classes. Before that, 4-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor decommitted from Penn State on Oct. 10, meaning Penn State has lost all four early commits to its 2027 recruiting class.
Among the players who decommitted after Franklin’s firing was 5-star prospect Kemon Spell, the nation’s top-ranked running back in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. In addition, multiple players from the 2026 class have reopened their recruiting process, are talking to coaches and planning visits elsewhere.
Though Kraft anticipated a short-term recruiting fallout, particularly with the 2027 class, he followed through with the leadership change because “there just wasn’t a choice.” Kraft also said that he expects interim head coach Terry Smith, who also serves as the team’s defensive recruiting coordinator, to continue his role during the transition.
“One of the reasons why I was comfortable in doing this now is because of Terry,” Kraft said. “Terry's an elite recruiter. Terry has relationships with those kids. That is a part of it that we have to continue. I think what we will show is that we're such a big and historical program that we are going to weather the storm. We have weathered far worse than this.”
What's next for Penn State recruiting?
Less than a month ago, Penn State hosted its largest recruiting weekend in program history for the White Out game vs. Oregon. More than 200 prospects, including about 50 of the nation’s top-ranked players, attended the game. Now, Penn State recruiting is on hold as the program conducts a nationwide search for Franklin’s replacement.
But Penn State will benefit from having Smith in charge. Smith, considered one of the nation’s top recruiters, helped bring about 75 percent of the team’s roster onto campus. He also leads Penn State’s recruiting plan in western Pennsylvania, where Spell and Taylor play high school football.
But how does he sell recruits on sticking with a program that just fired its head coach? Smith said he will do that by reminding them of Penn State’s historic success.
“One thing that hasn't changed is Penn State,” Smith said. “We all know the expectations of being here. Pat made it clear: We're going to be successful. We have always been successful. It is the only way we know. So we're going to recruit the young men that want to be here. And when we suit up, come 2026, with a new roster, they're going to be equipped and ready to go.”
And for those currently committed who are hearing from other teams, Smith offered this message.
“Remember all the reasons you chose Penn State,” he said. “This is still a great university. Offers a first-class education. You know it's going to be first-class football. We play in the Big Ten at the highest level.
"No matter who the next head coach is, [Penn State is] going to bring an outstanding candidate here. It was always the message that we would give these recruits in the past about assistant coaches, right? There's always going to be a great leader here at Penn State University, and that standard is the standard, as Pat said. And whoever the next head coach will be will uphold that standard, and they'll be in good hands.”
‘Recruiting will always be a pillar here’
Penn State’s next coach also must re-recruit the current roster, though players will have a smaller window to enter the transfer portal. The NCAA recently updated its rules regarding the portal after coaches are fired. Once Penn State names a permanent head coach, players will have a five-day cooling period before they can enter the portal. After that, players will have 15 days to enter the portal.
In discussing the search, Kraft said he wants the new coach to capitalize on the resources at Penn State and to understand how to be successful in modern college football. That includes how to manage recruiting and the transfer portal.
“Recruiting will always be a pillar here,” Kraft said. “We want someone who will attract elite talent, retain players in the NIL era and make Penn State a destination. This is also about the modern era of college football. Our next coach needs to be able to maximize elite-level resources, attack the transfer portal and develop at the highest level.”
The athletic director added, “For me, right now, I'm just going to be very honest. I am less worried about '27 kids and more worried about my kids in the locker room right now. That's my focus. Terry has a great staff he will lead to deal with the recruiting issues. None of it is surprising. Right now, I want to make sure we're prepared to go and get after Iowa.”
The Nittany Lions return to action Saturday, when they face Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.