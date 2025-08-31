How Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton Could Take Over College Football This Year
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton released an imaginary bow and arrow toward Beaver Stadium’s North end zone after pressuring Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy into an incompletion Saturday. He was putting college football on notice.
“It’s time for me to make my legacy,” Dennis-Sutton said after the game.
Dennis-Sutton was the catalyst of Penn State’s defense in a 46-11 win over the Wolf Pack that extended the promise of his Orange Bowl performance in January. The senior made 2.5 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles vs. the Wolf Pack, becoming the first Penn State player cause multiple fumbles in a game since Micah Parsons in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. Dennis-Sutton has forced three fumbles in his last two games, including one vs. Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.
On his X account, Dennis-Sutton has pinned a post from the spring of 2022 that reads, “I will be the best defensive end in CFB.” He wrote it in high school and said he’s his own harshest critic. That’s who teammates and coaches see daily in the program.
“When you play with that type of effort, good things happen,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “And he is hungry, he is motivated, he is driven. He wants to be great. A lot of guys say they want to be great. This guy eats, sleeps and dreams football and wants to be special.”
There’s no doubt that Dennis-Sutton packs a punch, even though they look almost effortless. Nolan Rucci, Penn State’s 307-pound right tackle, has been up close with Dennis-Sutton but certainly never wants to be caught on the receiving end of one of his blows.
“I feel bad for the guys going up against him every Saturday,” Rucci said. “You don’t want to give him a full head of steam for sure when you’re blocking him. I do my best to take away space and try and get my hands on him, but that’s difficult sometimes.”
Franklin said that Dennis-Sutton lost 10 pounds during the offseason (he’s listed at 6-5, 265), which has been helpful. But Dennis-Sutton hasn’t sacrificed strength or power with the weight change.
“He’s extremely strong,” Franklin said. “He’s quicker and faster than people realize. There’s some guys across the country that are great pass rushers. There’s some guys that are good against the run. He can do both. He’s a unique guy.”
Teammates have seen that for years. Linebacker Tony Rojas said that Dennis-Sutton “just looks like a video game,” which he doesn’t manifest solely on the field.
“We do jog-throughs during practice, but he’s very intentional about them,” running back Nicholas Singleton said. “His jog-throughs might be like a full-speed rep.”
But as great as Dennis-Sutton played Saturday, Penn State was otherwise young and raw at defensive end. Zuriah Fisher, who missed last season with an injury, was listed as out for the game, as was redshirt sophomore Mason Robinson.
Redshirt freshman Jaylen Harvey started with Dennis-Sutton, while true freshmen Chaz Coleman and Yvan Kemajou got into the rotation. Redshirt freshman Mylachi Williams was the only other defensive end to make a tackle, though the group did generate some pressure.
“I tried to take [Harvey and Coleman] along, compete with them during summer workouts, teach them during spring ball, so it felt good to see them out there and make some plays and things like that,” Dennis-Sutton said. “... I treat them like my little brothers. They want to learn. When I see people who want to invest in themselves and they come to me for help, I always invest back.”
Last season, Penn State relied on Abdul Carter and Dennis-Sutton to pressure quarterbacks from both sides, so somebody else needs to step up in the coming games.
“I got double-teamed last year as well,” Dennis-Sutton said. “Like me and Abdul’s first games, it was crazy, I don’t think either of us really got home because we were just getting chipped by tight ends and running backs.”
Nevada didn’t put that much pressure on him, so Dennis-Sutton took full advantage of one-on-one opportunities to get into the backfield and make plays.
“Coaches expect you to get home double-team or not, so I’ve got to find a way to get home,” Dennis-Sutton said.