College Football Analyst Says Penn State's Coaching Search 'Feels Lost'
Penn State's coaching search is in its eighth week, which is making fans uncomfortable. College sports analyst Josh Pate addressed that on the latest episode of his show, saying that the search "feels lost" under Athletic Director Pat Kraft.
"I really don't know where we are," Pate said Sunday on his Josh Pate's College Football Show. "I will yell you this. This search feels lost. It has for awhile. It feels lost to me. I say that with some hesitancy, because you just never know.
"Pat Kraft could be duping everyone and he could have a home-run, grand-slam, turn-the-world-on-its ears mystery candidate. And everyone, including me, has to say, 'Wow, big apologies to Pat Kraft.' I don't think that's where we are, but maybe that's where we are."
Kraft has led Penn State's coaching search since Oct. 11, when the program announced the firing of James Franklin. A day later, Kraft defined the traits his seeking from Penn State's next coach.
"Our next coach needs to be able to maximize elite-level resources, attack the transfer portal and develop at the highest level," Kraft said. "This person has to fit Penn State. They need to represent the toughness, the blue-collar work ethic and the class that defines this institution. We want someone who honors our tradition but isn't afraid to evolve, someone who understands the weight of ‘We Are” and leads us forward with a vision of championships.
"The right coach will rebuild the unity and pride that defines this historic program and they will ignite this fan base around a shared belief that we're capable of greatness and we're going to do it the right way and we are the best program in the country."
Kraft has run a quiet coaching search since then, making no public statements regarding candidates or a timeline. Some coaches reportedly tied to the search have been Texas A&M's Mike Elko, who signed an extension; Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, who signed an extension; and James Madison's Bob Chesney, who is a "top person of interest" at UCLA, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Penn State reportedly is in contact with Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, who will coach the Tide in Saturday's SEC championship game; and BYU's Kalani Sitake, who will coach the Cougars in Saturday's Big 12 championship game. Pate said on his show that be believes Penn State and Sitake are meeting about the job.
Sitake has been the head coach at BYU, his alma mater, since 2016. He has led the team to a fourth season with at least 10 wins and has the Cougars in contention for a College Football Playoff berth this year.
Meanwhile, the only Power 4 job currently open longer than Penn State is at UCLA, which fired DeShaun Foster in September. In the SEC, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Ole Miss all have announced new head coaches.
"The whole purpose of firing James Franklin when they did was to get a head start on the coaching search market," Pate said. "Well, everyone else has come in behind them and filled their spots before Penn State has, so fail on that part. If you end up firing James Franklin early in the season only to wait for a guy to coach in the conference championship game, therefore missing the National Signing Day window, you also screwed yourself."
The early signing period for 2026 recruits begins Wednesday. Penn State has lost 18 players to decommitments from its 2026 class as of Sunday night, according to 247Sports. Four of those players are headed to Virginia Tech with Franklin and three are going to North Carolina. Seven players remain committed to Penn State's 2026 class.
"This seems like it's been a mess," Pate said. "The way to salvage it is to prove everyone wrong and hire a great head coach."
Watch Pate's full segment on Penn State here.
